Jeana Keough’s Kids Praise Her Strength as She Faces Cancer: ‘She’s Strong Through This’

Former “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Jeana Keough’s two children, Kara Keough and Shane Keough, who fans have also watched grow up on the Bravo series, shared a hopeful update on their mom as she seeks treatment for tongue cancer.

Kara and Shane first shared the news that their mother was diagnosed with cancer in a joint Instagram post on Sunday, July 20, and started a GoFundMe page where Kara revealed her reality TV mom was in her fifth week of chemotherapy, radiation, and immunotherapy.

Jeana Keough’s Son Shane & Daughter Kara Open Up About Mom’s Cancer Diagnosis

Jeana Keough’s two older children, Kara and Shane Keough, spoke to Us Weekly just a day after they shared on Instagram that their mom was diagnosed with tongue cancer.

Both Kara and Shane shared an optimistic outlook amid their mom’s cancer diagnosis and revealed how the RHOC OG is staying “strong” throughout the difficult journey.

“She’s strong through this. She’s got a good support network down there,” Shane, who resides in Florida, told the outlet.

He continued, “Colton, our younger brother, is there [in Orange County, California], so she’s on the right path. But you know, it’s tough for everybody, and we’re just trying to make sure she stays on her program so she’s strong when this is done.”

Kara, who also lives in Florida, tells the outlet that the family is still waiting to learn more about their mom’s diagnosis but remains hopeful. Pointing to Jeana’s determination, she said, “I think she’ll get cancer to bend to her will, like she does with everything else in life. We’re choosing to stay in that mindset.”

Kara added, “She refuses to acknowledge that she’s sick, and I think that the cancer will believe her and follow suit.”