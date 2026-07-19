Beloved Former RHOC Star Diagnosed With Cancer; Her Daughter Shares

Jeana Keough joined “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for its first season and remained through its fifth in a full-time capacity. Still, she remains one of the most beloved cast members from the show. However, unfortunately, her daughter recently shared that she’s been diagnosed with tongue cancer.

Keough’s daughter, Kara, took to Instagram on July 19 to share the news about her mother along with a GoFundMe link. She said, “A few months ago, while visiting Shane and me in Florida, my mom mentioned a painful spot on her tongue. She assumed a tooth had been rubbing against it and had even gone to the dentist multiple times to have the tooth filed down.”

The RHOC alum’s daughter continued, saying that she’s asked her mother how long she’d suffered from the condition, with her being informed that it had been about a year. She then said, “A biopsy confirmed our worst fear: squamous cell carcinoma of the tongue.”

Since then, Keough has undergone two procedures in order to “remove lymph nodes.”

Jeana Keough’s Daughter, Kara, Continued Explaining Her Mother’s Medical Journey

Getty Jeana Keough poses in 2016.

The GoFundMe post continued with Kara explaining where her mother is today with her cancer diagnosis. She wrote, “Jeana is now in her fifth week of chemotherapy, radiation, and immunotherapy. The treatments are relentless. She is exhausted, struggling to stay awake, and becoming malnourished because the pain in her tongue and throat makes swallowing even the smallest bites or sips incredibly difficult. Every day is a battle just to get enough nutrition and hydration to continue treatment.”

From there, she explained the financial toll her mother’s experience has caused. She noted, “Because her job is commission-based, the loss of income has created an enormous financial burden at the very time she needs to focus all of her energy on healing.”

Kara went on to highlight the fact that she and her husband and their small children live in Florida, which also makes it challenging for her to help Keough as often as she’d like.

The doting daughter added, “Now that I’m here in Orange County and seeing firsthand what she’s facing, I realize even more how much support she needs—not just while I’m here, but after I return home. My brothers and I want to help make sure Mom feels cared for, loved, and supported throughout this fight.”

Regarding the GoFundMe, Kara noted that the money will go to “expenses, everyday living costs, nutrition, and the additional support she needs while undergoing treatment.”

She added, “Most of all, your generosity will remind her that she is not fighting this battle alone. Whether you’re able to donate, share this page, or simply keep Jeana in your prayers, thank you. Your kindness, encouragement, and support mean more to our family than we can express.”

The RHOC Alum Will Appear in Season 20

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Keough departed “The Real Housewives of Orange County” during its fifth season in 2009. She later returned in a recurring role before leaving the show altogether in 2011. However, as the show celebrates its 20th anniversary, she’s set to appear in the newest season.

Her appearance was teased in the trailer for the season currently airing, with her showing up at the finale party.