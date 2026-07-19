Teddi Mellencamp Gets Emotional While Sharing New Health Update in RHOC Cameo

Teddi Mellencamp is offering viewers one of her most vulnerable updates yet on her ongoing cancer journey.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star makes a rare appearance in an upcoming episode of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” where she opens up to close friend Tamra Judge about the emotional toll of recovering from Stage 4 melanoma. While Mellencamp recently revealed that doctors found no evidence of cancer in her body, the preview makes it clear that her recovery remains an ongoing process.

Teddi Opens Up About the Emotional Side of Recovery

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In a preview for RHOC Season 20, Episode 3, Mellencamp reflects on how dramatically her life has changed over the past few years after melanoma spread to her brain and lungs.

“My doctor says it just takes time,” she tells Judge. “And, like, some people, after this happens, they can’t walk. They can’t do anything.”

Repeating her physician’s perspective, Mellencamp adds, “So the fact that you’re in your situation right now, you should really be grateful.”

But despite knowing how fortunate she is, she admits that gratitude isn’t always easy to find.

“But, sometimes, I’m really not grateful. I start to feel like I’m, like, letting everybody down,” she says through tears.

The preview also includes encouraging news about her treatment. When Judge asks whether she’s still taking medication, Mellencamp responds, “I’m no longer on any of the ones that, like, give me the shakes… Isn’t that exciting?”

She also shares another milestone in her recovery, revealing that one lingering side effect is beginning to improve.

“I think I’m slowly starting to get [my memory] back again,” she says.

The emotional conversation comes just weeks after Mellencamp shared that her latest scans showed no trace of cancer. Although she remains classified as Stage 4 and continues immunotherapy, she has described the scan results as a major milestone in her fight.

Tamra Judge Shares the Emotional Toll of Watching Her Friend Battle Cancer

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Judge becomes emotional as she reflects on everything she’s witnessed over the past two years.

“It was horrible,” she tells Mellencamp. “And I don’t want to make this about me whatsoever, but to watch somebody that you love, and to hear the doctors say, like, ‘She could have six to nine months to live.’ I finally got like the best friend ever with you.”

Earlier in the preview, Judge also recalls how difficult it was watching Mellencamp endure treatment.

“It was extremely difficult to watch Teddi battling cancer,” she says. “Going through treatment. Immunotherapy once a month. Her hair falling out after radiation.”

Despite everything they’ve endured, both women express hope that brighter days are ahead.

“I miss my partner in crime,” Judge says.

“I don’t have the same fire,” Mellencamp admits, though the pair agree that her full personality will eventually return.

Mellencamp’s appearance comes as RHOC continues its new season, giving viewers an intimate look at a friendship shaped by one of the most difficult chapters of her life. While the preview highlights the emotional challenges that remain, it also underscores how far she has come since first revealing her diagnosis.