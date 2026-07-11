Teddi Mellencamp Questions Shannon Beador’s ‘Shtick’ After RHOC Premiere

Three minutes into the Season 20 premiere of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Teddi Mellencamp had already formed an opinion.

During the July 10 episode of the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, the former Housewife wasted little time reacting to Shannon Beador’s latest on-screen stumble, telling guest co-host Dolores Catania she believes the moment was more than simple clumsiness.

Instead, Mellencamp suggested it’s become part of what she called Beador’s recurring “shtick.”

Teddi Mellencamp Thinks Shannon Beador’s Falls Are Intentional

As the pair recapped the opening moments of the premiere, Mellencamp pointed out that Beador had barely appeared on screen before another fall.

“Three minutes into the premiere and Shannon’s already starting her falling shtick,” Mellencamp said.

Catania wondered whether the repeated tumbles were genuine.

“Is that an act? Vicki falls all the time, too,” she asked, referring to Vicki Gunvalson.

Mellencamp drew a distinction between the two longtime Housewives.

“I think Vicki is naturally clumsy,” she replied. “I think Shannon does it to be funny.”

Catania wasn’t convinced the bit landed.

“Somebody over 50 falling all the time,” she said.

“It’s not funny,” Mellencamp responded.

The RHOC Premiere Is Already Sparking Debate

The exchange is likely to fuel even more conversation among Bravo fans, especially as Beador remains one of the franchise’s most talked-about personalities.

Whether viewers see the falls as authentic moments or simply part of Beador’s television persona has long been a topic of debate, and Mellencamp’s comments added another layer to that discussion after the season premiere.

Although Mellencamp is no longer a full-time Housewife, she has become known for offering blunt, unfiltered opinions while recapping Bravo shows on her podcast. With Tamra Judge unable to co-host recaps while appearing on the current season of RHOC, Dolores Catania stepped in for the episode, leading to the candid conversation about Beador’s premiere moment.

The remarks quickly stood out as one of the podcast’s biggest takeaways, with Mellencamp making it clear she believes Beador’s recurring falls are less accidental than many viewers might assume.

As the new season continues, fans will undoubtedly be watching to see whether Beador’s trademark tumbles continue and whether they spark even more debate among viewers and fellow Bravolebrities.

Who Stars in ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 20?

Bravo The full cast; Heather Dubrow, Carmella Garcia, Shannon Storms Beador, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter , Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, and Jennifer Pedranti during The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 20.

Season 20 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” features eight full-time Housewives, marking the first time in the franchise’s history that the Orange County cast has included eight orange holders. Returning cast members include “The OG of the OC” Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Jennifer Pedranti. New Housewife Carmella Garcia joins the cast for the milestone season.

New episodes of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” air Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes are also available to stream the following day on Peacock.