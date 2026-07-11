Meryl Streep & Martin Short Delight Fans With Playful London Theater Visit Amid Ongoing Romance Rumors

Meryl Streep and Martin Short are giving fans another glimpse of their time together.

The Oscar-winning actress and the beloved comedian recently attended a performance of “1536” in London’s West End before heading backstage to meet the cast, creating an unforgettable moment for everyone involved.

The Pair Stopped Backstage

Actress Tanya Reynolds shared photos from the visit on Instagram, revealing that the pair stopped by to congratulate the performers after the show.

“The Queen and King came to see us last night,” Reynolds wrote alongside the post. “The Queen got on her knees and bowed to us and we’ve lost our minds.”

The carousel included three photos documenting the backstage encounter.

In one image, Streep and Short smiled alongside members of the cast while posing for a group photo.

Short wore a grey suit for the evening, while Streep opted for a business-casual look featuring a blouse and trousers. Both appeared relaxed and cheerful as they chatted with the performers.

Another image quickly caught fans’ attention. It showed Streep kneeling on the floor while Short rested a hand on her shoulder.

Reynolds didn’t explain the moment, instead simply adding the playful hashtag “#Merylgetup,” leaving followers to speculate about the humorous interaction.

The backstage photos immediately drew enthusiastic reactions online.

“Modern Family” star Jesse Tyler Ferguson chimed in with a comment that read, “they only see the best.”

Other fans also shared their excitement.

“Wow ❤️❤️❤️,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Being with mery! is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

The Two Have Had Romance Rumors

The latest outing comes as Streep and Short continue to spark relationship speculation, something that has followed the longtime friends for months.

Earlier this year, the pair attracted attention after they were photographed dining together in London while reportedly spending time in the city during production on “Only Murders in the Building.”

A fan who shared the image on X captured Streep and Short seated closely together inside a restaurant.

In the photo, the two appeared focused on a phone while sitting side by side, with Streep leaning comfortably against Short.

The social media user seemingly didn’t realize the ongoing public fascination with their relationship and mistakenly referred to Short as Streep’s husband.

“Spending a few days in London, choosing a restaurant at random and ending up eating just a few meters from Meryl Streep and her husband,” the caption read.

In reality, Streep has been single since news of her separation from longtime husband Don Gummer became public in 2023. The pair had quietly separated years earlier after decades of marriage.

Short, meanwhile, has remained a widower since the death of his wife, Nancy Dolman, in 2010. Although he and Streep have repeatedly been the subject of romance rumors, neither has publicly confirmed a romantic relationship.

The latest theater outing is also notable because “Only Murders in the Building” has reportedly been filming its sixth season in London, marking the first time the hit mystery-comedy series has shot outside the United States.

Whether they’re simply close friends or something more, Streep and Short continue to delight fans whenever they appear together.