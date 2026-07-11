‘Young & the Restless’ Melissa Claire Egan Gets Candid About ‘Ally My Children’ to Mark Milestone Moment (Photos)

Fan favorite soap star Melissa Claire Egan is looking back on her two decades in the industry. “The Young and the Restless” star celebrated 20 years since her debut in the daytime world by sharing cherished memories.

Melissa Claire Egan Celebrates ‘All My Children’ Anniversary

On July 10, 2006, Egan made her soap debut on “All My Children” as Annie Novak. Egan used Instagram to mark the day that changed her life forever.

The actress posted a carousel of photos from her five years on the ABC soap. She played Annie until “All My Children” aired its final episode on September, 23, 2011.

Egan’s social media share was filled with beloved “All My Children” stars like Susan Lucci (Erica), David Canary (Adam), Cameron Mathison (Ryan), Alicia Minshew (Kendall), and Rebecca Budig (Greenlee), in some epic moments from the show. There were also special memories from that time in the post, like Egan and Mathison presenting at the Daytime Emmy Awards, and Egan riding in a Disney parade.

“It was 20 years ago today that I debuted on “All My Children”! I cannot believe 2 decades have passed since this show that changed my life. I owe everything to AMC. I learned so much as an actor, met some of my closest friends to this day, and got to be part of a world and show that changed me forever,” she began her heartfelt caption to mark her soap anniversary.

Egan went on to further emphasize just how much her time on the hit ABC soap meant to her and those who were fortunate enough to be part of it.

“Everyone that was there knows what I mean when I say what a magical and special place it was to work. Especially since it was a show I watched growing up! It was a huge gift and I will always get warm and fuzzy feels when I think of these times. Crazy Annie changed my life, and I’m eternally grateful for all my time, on All My Children,” the soap star ended her caption.

Several soap stars hit up the comments, gushing over Egan and her journey. “All My Children” alum Elizabeth Hendrickson (Maggie) wrote, “All of these pics !!! Sooooo good !!”

“Beyond the Gates” star and Egan’s longtime friend Karla Mosley (Dani) called her a “legend”. Egan’s current “The Young and the Restless” co-stars Eileen Davidson (Ashley), Lauralee Bell (Christine), and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) showered Egan with love and praised her amazing talent and incredible journey.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” star Darin Brooks (Wyatt) also got in on the action, calling the milestone anniversary and throwback photos “so cool”.

Melissa Claire Egan Will Celebrate a Major ‘The Young and the Restless’ Anniversary This Year

In November, Egan will mark another soap anniversary. On November 11, Egan will celebrate 15 years of playing Chelsea Lawson on “The Young and the Restless”.

That’s right, the talented actress was quickly scooped up by the CBS soap once “All My Children” was canceled. Since then, Egan has been wreaking havoc on Genoa City as con artist Chelsea.

The character has come a long way since her debut. In fact, Egan delivered the most powerful performance in her soap career as Chelsea when the character battled depression, suicidal ideation, and other mental health issues.

Congrats to Egan on her major soap milestone.