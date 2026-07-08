‘Bold & the Beautiful’s Kimberlin Brown Previews ‘Good Stuff’ as Sheila Returns

“The Bold and the Beautiful’s Kimberlin Brown has teased the return of Sheila and what’s next for her. Brown revealed what fans can look forward to now that the villain is back after a brief hiatus.

Kimberlin Brown Previews Sheila’s ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Return

Play

Sheila has been mostly MIA since she learned that her husband, Deacon (Sean Kanan), was in love with Taylor (Rebecca Budig). The heartbreak didn’t instantly return Sheila to the evil villain that she had been for the past 36 years. Instead, Sheila walked away, leaving fans wondering what she would do next.

At the Monte-Carlo TV Festival, which Brown attended with several “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “The Young and the Restless” stars, the actress teased Sheila being back in the mix.

“My producer last night shared some tidbits with me, and there’s some really good stuff coming up for Sheila. It’s going to involve a little drama, a little bit of romance, and a lot of comedy,” Brown said during an interview with The Upcoming.

The soap star didn’t give any details away. However, “The Bold and the Beautiful” executive producer and head writer Brad Bell confirmed that Sheila is part of a major storyline set in Monte Carlo.

“It’s a secret story, but I can tell you that it involves Steffy, Sheila, all these actors here, Ridge, Brooke. and Finn, and there’s something that changes their lives forever that happens. I can’t reveal, it, but it’s going to be good,” he told FilmFestivals.com.

Fans know that Sheila showed up after being MIA for weeks to blackmail Deacon and Taylor. Deacon wants a divorce, but Sheila will only sign the papers if Taylor can convince Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to allow her to see Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Hayes (Bryan David Garlick).

However, that was weeks ago, and Sheila has once again been off the canvas. That’s about to change, though. Spoilers for the CBS soap reveal that Sheila is back and wants answers from Taylor about her request.

Kimberlin Brown Loves Playing Sheila

In May 1990, Brown originated the role of Sheila Carter on “The Young and the Restless”. Sheila tormented Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) on the show before the character moved to “The Bold and the Beautiful” in 1992.

Sheila’s reign of terror on both shows has cemented the character as one of the greatest villains in the soap world. It’s all because of Brown’s amazing acting talents that fans have a love-hate relationship with the villain.

All these years later, Brown still finds so much joy in playing Sheila, even if she does horrific things to people.

“She always comes back. I’m the character that people love to hate, and I’m the character that people sympathize with because all she wants is love,” the actress gushed to The Upcoming.

Brown further added, “I think that the real joy to playing Sheila is I do things that nobody else does. And I was told when I got this part, don’t play it safe. There is no wrong.”

It’s anyone’s guess what Sheila has in store for her latest run, aside from getting time with her son and grandson. Sheila has grown a lot since she got involved with Deacon, but that doesn’t mean she’s a changed woman.