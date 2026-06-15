‘Bold & the Beautiful’s Ashley Jones Speaks Out on Future With Show After ‘Beyond the Gates’ Debut

“The Bold and the Beautiful” star Ashley Jones (Bridget) shocked soap fans with news she was headed to “Beyond the Gates”. Jones has played Bridget on the CBS soap for over 21 years. Now that she’s shaking things up on “Beyond the Gates” as the infamous “The Impaler”, Jones’ future on “The Bold and the Beautiful” has been one hot topic.

Is Ashley Jones Leaving ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ as Bridget?

Despite gearing up for a major stint on “Beyond the Gates”, Jones isn’t putting “The Bold and the Beautiful” in the rearview. In fact, the soap star hopes to be back in the Forrester and Logan mix soon.

In an interview with Parade magazine, Jones revealed fans don’t need to worry that Bridget is gone for good. Even though Bridget hasn’t been seen on-screen since October 2025, Jones hinted that the character will be on-screen this year.

“I’m super confident you’ll see Bridget before the end of the year. Hopefully way before then,” she declared.

Jones has so much love for “The Bold and the Beautiful”, having done over 1,000 episodes during her time on the CBS soap. She has no ill will about Bridget being sidelined so much in the past few years. Jones knows there’s always a need for Bridget because she’s the daughter of legacy characters, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Eric (John McCook).

“There’s always going to be some sort of storyline because the storyline revolves around those two, that family,” Jones expressed. She also acknowledged that Bridget could be used in the current storyline with all the Forrester, Logan, and Spencer fashion drama.

The actress teased that there’s another storyline coming up that she feels Bridget could slide into perfectly, but she didn’t give any details away. While Jones waits for Bridget’s next stint on “The Bold and the Beautiful”, she’s enjoying taking on a new villainous character on “Beyond the Gates”.

Ashley Jones on Her New ‘Beyond the Gates’ Gig

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For months, “Beyond the Gates” fans wondered who the mystery person behind the plasma ring known as “The Impaler” was. That question was answered when it turned out to be Heather, Joey’s (Jon Lindstrom) estranged sister.

Making Heather connected to one of the show’s biggest villains was genius. Adding to the intrigue is the fact that Joey and Heather haven’t spoken for years, and he didn’t even know his sister was “The Impaler”.

Despite being estranged, Joey kept Heather’s secret, even from his lady love, Vanessa (Lauren Buglioli). “Beyond the Gates” spoilers reveal that Heather pays her brother another visit and yet again shakes his life up.

In a separate interview with Parade, Jones admitted that she has known “Beyond the Gates” creator Michele Val Jean for years. Last Christmas, Val Jean asked Jones if she would like to come work on “Beyond the Gates” for a while. Jones jumped at the chance to be part of the ground-breaking soap.

However, Jones had to earn the role because Val Jean made her audition. During the audition process, Jones learned the character was “The Impaler” and that the role was the sister of a pivotal character.

Jones feels very lucky to be part of “Beyond the Gates”. The actress gushed over her co-stars, especially Lindstrom and Buglioli, as well as the crew. She admitted to being welcomed with open arms on the show.

“This is probably one of the more complicated characters I’ve ever played. There’s a lot to her,” she shared with the outlet about her new alter ego. Jones can’t wait for fans to learn more about Heather.