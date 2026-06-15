Kelly Ripa Shares Hilarious, Relatable Story For ‘Women Over 50’

Kelly Ripa has opened up to viewers with a hilarious, relatable story that she believes “women over 50” will completely relate to.

The daytime talk show host shared the candid moment during a recent episode, prompting laughter from both the audience and her co-host, husband Mark Consuelos. Her honest take on the experience quickly resonated with fans who have found themselves in similar situations.

Kelly Ripa Opened Up About ‘Clapping’ And Not From the Audience

Disney Disney/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

Entertainment Weekly shared the context of Kelly Ripa’s latest news-making remarks during the Monday, June 15 episode of “Live With Kelly and Mark.”

“I don’t know if there are women over 50 in the audience?” Ripa asked. “Oh my gosh, so many of us!”

“There is something that happens once you go over 50, that happens to our upper thighs that didn’t happen before. It’s like a clapping sound every time you sit down. Do you know what I’m talking about?” she continued.

“A thunderous applause?” she continued. “It’s a sound, because he was talking about the friction, and that’s where I really notice it, the friction of the upper thigh. That’s… yeah. It’s not just me.”

Consuelos added, “You say you hear it, but I haven’t really heard it. It doesn’t sound like a clapping sound.”

Kelly Ripa Once Told Mark Consuelos She ‘Resents’ That He Doesn’t Age

In 2025, during a separate discussion on aging, Kelly Ripa told her husband, Mark Consuelos, that she “resents” that he doesn’t appear to be aging.

The talk show hosts discussed the topic, which came after a poll about the ideal age difference for couples, which was said to be one to three years.

“Every day that I wake up aging 6 months more than you…. ” Ripa said, to which Consuelos added, “It bothers you.”

“It bothers me,” she continued. “Like, I resent the fact that you just aren’t aging. At all. In any way. Not even a little bit.”



“He just now started to get three gray hairs, and he’s like, ‘Can you see it? Can you see the gray hairs?’” she added.



Ripa joked, “If I plucked out my gray hairs, I’d be bald. Completely bald. Totally bald.”

Disney/Michael J. LeBrecht II

However, she’s not yet embraced the idea of going totally gray. She admitted that she no longer wanted to spend hours getting her hair dyed, but admitted she wasn’t “there yet” in her decision.

“I told you, my hair isn’t like, it’s not a great gray. It’s almost translucent. It’s like my hair is see-through. What is it called? Those cellophane noodles. That’s what my hair looks like. What do I do with that?”

She concluded that the hair dye process “takes hours and hours. And I swear this morning, I still see gray hair. My hair wants to be gray. It just wants to be gray.”

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos host “Live With Kelly and Mark” weekdays. The series airs in syndication. The husband-and-wife duo frequently entertain viewers with humorous stories and candid insights into their life together.