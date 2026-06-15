‘Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers (June 15): RJ & Dylan Go All Out

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers for Monday, June 15, reveal that Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) struggles with keeping the truth from Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace).

RJ Forrester (Brayan Nicoletti) and Dylan (Sydney Bullock) take their relationship to the next level.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Will Struggles to Keep a Secret

On Monday, Electra presses Will for answers about the identity of Katie Logan Spencer’s (Heather Tom) mystery designer. “The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers hint that she may remind her boyfriend of their promise to stop keeping secrets from one another.

However, Katie made Will promise to keep the secret and emphasized the importance of keeping Hope Logan Spencer’s (Annika Noelle) new role under wraps.

Katie even specifically told Will not to tell Electra about it, putting him in a tough spot.

If Electra refuses to let the matter go, Will may find it harder and harder to keep Katie’s secret. Will he eventually crack and reveal the truth, or will Electra back off before he gives in?

RJ & Dylan Seal the Deal

Meanwhile, RJ and Dylan take their relationship to the next level. “The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers tease that the pair decide it’s time to move on from Will and Electra. And what better way to do that than by taking their romance into more intimate territory?

Dylan hasn’t told Electra about her and RJ’s relationship yet. She fears it could complicate things between them again.

Now that Electra is back with Will, she may be more supportive of RJ and Dylan’s budding romance. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean Dylan is completely over Will.

There’s a possibility that Dylan could still find herself thinking about Will as she gets intimate with RJ. Likewise, RJ may struggle to put Electra out of his mind and could find himself fantasizing about her while in bed with Dylan.

Of course, it’s also possible that RJ and Dylan genuinely fall for each other. Will their romance last?

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers (June 15-19)

Monday, June 15: Will struggles with keeping the truth from Electra; R.J. and Dylan level up their friendship.

Tuesday, June 16: Forrester eagerly anticipates the launch of Eric’s couture line; Steffy makes a promise to Brooke; Zende turns to Carter for advice about his future.

Wednesday, June 17: Sheila’s return leaves Taylor and Deacon on edge; Steffy’s last-minute offer changes everything.

Thursday, June 18: Sheila reveals her true motives; Dylan has a new boss at Forrester.

Friday, June 19: A bold proposal from Wyatt and Shauna catches Bill’s attention; Brooke celebrates a bright future with Hope.

Watch the latest episodes of “The Bold and the Beautiful” weekdays on CBS and Paramount+.