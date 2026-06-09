‘Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers (June 9): Katie Outsmarts Brooke — RJ & Dylan’s Romantic Turn

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers for Tuesday, June 9, reveal that RJ Forrester (Brayan Nicoletti) and Melissa Dylan (Sydney Bullock) grow closer. Meanwhile, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) look forward to the future.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sparks Fly Between RJ & Dylan

Getty Brayan Nicoletti and Sydney Bullock as RJ Forrester and Melissa Dylan

On Tuesday, things take an interesting turn between RJ and Dylan. “The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers tease that the two grow closer as they dwell on Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) and Electra Forrester’s (Laneya Grace) reunion.

It’s no secret that RJ has feelings for Electra, and Dylan also has feelings for Will. Now that the couple is back on track, RJ and Dylan have no choice but to accept the situation.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers tease that RJ may find a distraction with Dylan, which could ultimately turn romantic.

Later in the week, Dylan and RJ will go out dancing at the Bikini Bar. Spoilers say the two heat up the dance floor, and eventually, the bedroom. Will things get serious between them, or is it just a one-night fling?

Bill & Katie Excited For the Future

Meanwhile, Katie outsmarts Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), and Bill couldn’t be more pleased about it.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers tease that after things get physical, Katie and Brooke made a pact.

Brooke agreed to let Katie hire as many Spencers as she wanted, and in return, Katie promised to stop poaching Forresters.

Brooke obviously missed the loophole in that agreement, as her daughter, Hope (Annika Noelle), is technically a Spencer.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers suggest Brooke will go ballistic when the truth about Hope’s employment at Logan finally comes to light.

For now, Bill and Katie are basking in their success. The couple is excited for what’s ahead, especially now that things are going their way. But how long will their winning streak last?

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers (June 8-12):

Monday, June 8: Will and Electra take their relationship to the next level; Brooke and Katie come to an understanding; Liam asks Wyatt to permanently become part of the team at Logan.

Tuesday, June 9: R.J. and Dylan grow closer; Bill and Katie look forward to the future.

Wednesday, June 10: Dylan is apprehensive about jeopardizing her role at Forrester; Hope and Deke host a mini in-house fashion preview.

Thursday, June 11: Ridge wonders if there is a new woman in R.J.’s life; Hope gets disappointing news; Fanny Greyson makes a return to Los Angeles.

Friday, June 12: Remy learns surprising information; Steffy demands answers from Katie.

Watch the latest episodes of “The Bold and the Beautiful” weekdays on CBS and Paramount+.