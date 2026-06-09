The Young and the Restless: Should Billy Brace for This Shocking Return?

Every now and then on The Young and the Restless, it feels as if the writers drop a subtle clue about future chaos unfolding on the show’s canvas. Did that happen on the episode that aired on June 9, in particular, during the scenes with Billy (Jason Thompson) and Adam (Mark Grossman)?

During the episode in question, while most of Genoa City is at the opening of Noah (Lucas Adam) and Sienna’s (Tamara Braun) Shadow Room, Billy and Adam find themselves at the bar at Society. In true soapy fashion, the enemies sit next to each other and trade a few insults before they uncharacteristically question if there will be a day when they can let go of their mutual hostility. They essentially both doubt if that will ever be the case, before Adam brings up the fact that he dreams about Delia.

Longtime The Young and the Restless fans know Delia is a big source of the tension between these two men, as Billy can’t forgive Adam for killing his daughter in that 2013 car accident, no matter how apologetic Adam is. So even when Adam brings her up in the recent episode, Billy becomes immediately incensed.

Will The Young and the Restless Revive Delia?

CBS

With all that being said, it bears asking if this latest mention of Delia was purposeful. Ordinarily, it would probably mean nothing, but Delia was mentioned specifically after Billy and Adam wondered if there would be a day when they’d be civil. If Delia turns out ot be alive after all of these years, does that help eliminate a reason Billy loathes Adam? I’d think so, even though both cheating scandals surrounding Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) still exist between them and the fact that Adam is a Newman.

Now, for those doubting that Delia could possibly be alive after all this time, allow history on the show to serve as a reminder. Claire (Haley Erin) is a walking reminder that a child thought to be dead could resurface years later. And heck, in Claire’s case, her return brought the emergence of a great soap villain in Jordan (Colleen Zenk). Who’s to say that Delia hasn’t been tucked away offscreen somewhere being raised by a deranged soap villain, who also faked the child’s passing?

Delia Being Alive Could Make for Good Soapy TV

There are a number of ways Delia’s resurfacing could manifest in a thrilling storyline. And should her return be a thing of the future, it would have an impact on a few characters on the show. Billy, of course, would be gobsmacked by her reemergence and have a lot to process. His processing his feelings could make it a bit rocky for him and Sally (Courtney Hope) as the duo prepares for a wedding and a baby of their own. Additionally, Delia’s reappearance could actually draw Billy and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) back into each other’s orbit, as she was there for him during Delia’s death.

An aged Delia could also become Adam’s worst nightmare. She could carry a vendetta even larger than Billy’s for her missing time with her family. Adam would also have to wrestle with the notion of whether or not he can let go of the guilt he’s been carrying surrounding her demise if she’s actually walking among the living.

To be clear, there is no confirmation that Delia is returning to The Young and the Restless. For now, this is just simply a theory. But it’s something worth thinking about.