The Young and the Restless: Are Victor and the Newmans about to Shock Fans? 

With The Young and the Restless saga of Victor (Eric Braeden) regaining control of Newman Enterprises finally over after Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) waved the metaphorical white flag, show viewers are looking ahead to what the summer holds for the soap.

Already, the groundwork has been laid for Patty (Stacy Haiduk) to wreak havoc in Genoa City, as it’s clear she’s still very much obsessed over Jack (Peter Bergman). Additionally, with Victor still tasting revenge for Cane (Billy Flynn) and subsequently sending a newly reinvented Matt (Roger Howarth) to do his dirty work, there is potential for lots to go off the rails in all the scheming.

And of course, fans should expect the usual ebbs and flows in relationships across the show’s canvas. Will Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) mystery health crisis finally reunite her with The Mustache? Are Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) going to cross that taboo line? Will Cane and Lily (Christel Khalil) finally hit that “restart” button?

Beyond all of that, there may be a storyline coming that actually shocks viewers. And it all boils down to Victor and his Newman clan.

The Infighting at Newman Enterprises Finally Stops… For Now?

CBS Mark Grossman as Adam in The Young and the Restless (Photo: Courtesy of CBS)

Longtime viewers of The Young and the Restless know certain things are just routine and par for the course, and Victor’s children squabbling over positions and power at Newman Enterprises is one of them. However, after all they’ve been through over the past year or so, is it possible that the family will shock us all and not engage in their usual infighting? Sure, it is.

Let’s think about this. Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Adam (Mark Grossman) have long squashed the years of tension between them. Heck, Adam has been a great support system for Nick as the older brother has navigated the Matt crisis and his opioid addiction.

Then there’s Victoria and Adam. Those two had the worst dynamic in the family, and even they have seemed to let bygones be bygones. Adam was rather supportive of Victoria when Cole (J. Eddie Peck) died, and none of the other Newmans were available. Plus, she’s gotten rather chummy with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) lately.

When you consider all of this, plus the fact that Victor has made it crystal clear he is done with all the sibling bickering, viewers might not want to anticipate the usual.

Who Will Be In Charge of Newman Enterprises?

CBS Amelia Heinle as Victoria Newman. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS.

All that being said, there still has to be someone in charge at Newman Enterprises. If one had to guess, if Victor again gives up the reins of his company, Victoria is heading back to the top seat. She was incredibly loyal to Victor when he lost Newman, defending him to anyone who would listen. Plus, she put herself at risk of going to prison when she worked with her father in selling manufactured evidence to Christine (Lauralee Bell) to prosecute Phyllis. It shouldn’t be forgotten that Victoria also has experience running the company.

As far as Nick is concerned, Victor likely wants him focusing on his recovery journey. While the door is sure to be open for Nick to return to the company, he really ought to be prioritizing his health and well-being.

Now, Adam is likely to be rewarded with a high position for his loyalty and service to the family. There’s a good chance he’ll be placed as Victoria’s co-CEO. That is, until Victor can get his hands back on Newman Media. Once that’s back under the Newman Enterprises umbrella, Adam is sure to be placed back in charge of that entity.

But what do you think? Are the days of the Newmans fighting over jobs at the family business finally over on The Young and the Restless? Should Victoria expect her portrait to return to the infamous wall soon?