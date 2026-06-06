The Young and the Restless: Adam Strikes Deal with Sally that Infuriates Billy?

After several weeks of plotting and scheming, The Young and the Restless’ Victor (Eric Braeden) finally got his crown jewel back. Realizing that the walls were closing in on her, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) agreed to sign over Newman back to The Mustache, and in return, Victor was able to sway Christine (Lauralee Bell) to drop the criminal charges against her.

Taking things a step further, a year after Victor’s Chancellor scheming and Cane’s (Billy Flynn) disastrous introduction of AI-powered corporate theft, things have almost returned to “normal” in the Genoa City business world. Victor has Newman, Jack (Peter Bergman) has Jabot, and Lily (Christel Khalil) is in charge of Chancellor again, courtesy of Victor. (Although in terms of the latter, Lily ultimately asks Cane to run it.)

With all of that being said, there’s just one more thing that needs to happen to restore order, and surprisingly, it’s not yet been addressed. That’s likely not to be the case for long.

Sally Still Owns Newman Media

CBS Courtney Hope as Sally in The Young and the Restless (Photo: Courtesy of CBS)

The Young and the Restless fans will recall that when Billy (Jason Thompson) teamed up with Phyllis to strip Victor of Newman, he did so under two conditions. First, Billy would get Chancellor, and second, Phyllis would give Newman Media to Sally (Courtney Hope). Billy gifted it to her to add to Spectra-Charles Media. While Phyllis double-crossed Billy regarding Chancellor, she did honor his second request. Additionally, Sally eventually accepted Billy’s generous offer. Here lies the problem.

Victor is not likely to be happy until Newman Media is brought back under the Newman umbrella. It would be completely within his character to devise a plan to go after Sally and her business partner, Audra (Zuleyka Silver), to get back what’s his. On some level, Adam (Mark Grossman) has to know that this is a very real possibility, and now that Sally has been around town for a while, she should be a little nervous about this scenario as well.

Can Adam Spare Sally from Victor’s Wrath?

Before Victor devises a new scheme to go after Sally, one can imagine Adam stepping in first with a resolution of his own. After all, Adam knows Sally is pregnant. Given the tragic loss of their own baby, he probably wants to do what he can to minimize the potential stress and harm that could come to Sally if she were to take part in a business duel with his father while she’s carrying Billy’s child.

It’s in the realm of reason that Adam goes to meet with Sally and simply asks her to return Newman Media. Heck, he may even be as generous as to offer to pay her something for it. Since she’s not likely to want to tangle with Victor, especially seeing how he resorted to kidnapping and orchestrating arrests to get Newman Enterprises back, Sally would probably come to an agreement with Adam.

Billy Is Left Infuriated with Sally?

CBS

To say Billy hates both Victor and Adam may be an understatement. So Sally making a deal with the father/son duo over something he gifted her may leave him fuming. Sally maintaining Newman Media is the only thing left to exemplify that he once bested the greatest tactician Genoa City has ever known. However, any anger Billy develops for Sally is likely to fade quickly when he focuses on the fact that he has a wedding to plan with his pregnant fiancée. Plus, there are rumblings that now that Chancellor is out of the Newman clutches, he may resume his obsession with that.

Viewers will just have to see what happens next on The Young and the Restless, airing weekdays on CBS, and streaming on Paramount+.