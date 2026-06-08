‘Young & the Restless’ Spoilers (June 8): Matt Becomes Victor’s Spy as Cane Embraces a Fresh Start

“The Young and the Restless” spoilers for Monday, June 8, reveal that Victor Newman determines Matt Clark’s fate.

Lily Winters makes Cane Ashby a surprising offer. Plus, Malcolm Winters returns home to Genoa City.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers: Cane Accepts Lily’s Offer

On Monday, Cane asks Lily why she wants him to run Chancellor instead of her brother or herself. Lily explains that Victor was right when he told her that she belongs to Winters.

“The Young and the Restless” spoilers say Lily believes Cane is the right person to run Chancellor, adding that it’s a chance at a fresh start.

Then, Malcolm walks in and asks to speak with Cane alone after thanking Lily. “Cane, thank you,” he says. “You saved my life.”

Cane insists he was happy to do it for him, but admits he also did it for Lily. Malcolm says he gave him his life back, and he’ll be forever grateful.

But Malcolm makes it clear that if he ever hurts Lily again, he is going to have to deal with him.

Later, Lily returns as Malcolm makes his exit. “The Young and the Restless” spoilers say Lily asks Cane if he’s going to accept her offer. “I’m all in,” Cane replies.

Stephanie Is Back for Good

Meanwhile, Holden Novak asks Claire Newman to be his date at the opening of Noah Newman’s club. “The Young and the Restless” spoilers tease that Claire is delighted to accompany him.

Then, Stephanie Simmons arrives and tells her son that she has received an offer to be Genoa City Memorial’s chief of staff.

“I need you to be honest with me,” Stephanie asks Holden. “Do you want me here?”

Holden enthusiastically confirms that he does and celebrates the good news. Moments later, Malcolm arrives and greets the group.

Stephanie and Claire then decide to leave, giving the father and son a chance to spend some time alone. Malcolm is happy to hear that Holden gets along with Lily, but worries that he has no sense of direction in his life.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers: Matt Agrees to Be Victor’s Spy

Also on Monday, Matt asks Victor about his test for him. The Newman patriarch tells him he needs a place to live first.

“I want you to live on the ranch property,” Victor orders. Nick Newman is in disbelief, while Matt says he doesn’t get it.

“The Young and the Restless” spoilers tease that Victor tells Matt he can stay in an empty ranch hand apartment above the stables.

“I want you to take care of a problem,” Victor continues. “The problem has a name, Cane Ashby.”

Victor wants Matt to spy on Cane and report to him his every move. He wants to get even with him for taking his family company.

But Matt points out that Victor already got his company back. “This feels to me like you want me to go back to being the guy that everybody hates, so I can’t agree to any of this,” Matt adds.

“The Young and the Restless” spoilers say that Victor threatens to call the police and turn Matt in if he refuses. Eventually, Matt agrees to be Victor’s spy.