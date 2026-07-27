Kendra Wilkinson Opens Up After Being Fired by Client: “I’m Struggling” in Honest & Vulnerable Reveal

Kendra Wilkinson is showing fans the reality behind her journey of starting over.

After years of reinventing herself beyond reality television, Wilkinson opened up about a difficult day in her real estate career, revealing that a client had fired her and sharing the emotional toll the experience took.

Read on to discover the “Girls Next Door” star’s uphill battle of starting over in a cutthroat industry.

Kendra Wilkinson Opens Up About a Painful Career Setback: “Ya, I’m Struggling Today”

“I’m struggling,” Kendra admitted in a candid Instagram story post that pulled back the curtain on her professional pivot.

For fans who have watched her navigate everything from high-profile relationships to motherhood in the public eye, this latest career roadblock serves as a poignant reminder that even for a reality TV icon, the climb to the top is anything but scripted.

“I know that we’re living in a world of struggle right now,” she shared emotionally. “But it’s just so hard. It’s so hard right now.”

The sting was particularly sharp after the effort she poured into the deal. In a caption that resonated with anyone who has ever felt undervalued at work, she wrote: “When a client fires you… after all the work you put in. Ya, I’m struggling today guys.”

A Real Estate Journey Built on Starting Over

It is worth remembering that Wilkinson’s real estate career wasn’t a manufactured plotline for a new series. It was a real-life necessity.

She has been remarkably open about why she jumped into the industry in the first place, noting that it wasn’t about fame. “I signed up for real estate without a TV show, without agents and managers telling me to,” she previously shared.

“I signed up because I literally had no work and had to choose a career path after getting divorced and being alone in the world.”

For Kendra, getting her license was about finding her own footing and building a solid future for her children. “I feel like I’m doing everything right in my life,” she explained.

“I’m raising my kids. I’m putting them first… I’m a good person. It’s just a struggle right now. Fighting people that work with me, getting fired, people being rude and mean. It takes a toll.”

Kendra Wilkinson Finds Strength Through Vulnerability

Getty Kendra Wilkinson attends WE tv’s premiere of “Kendra On Top” and “Driven To Love” in 2016.

Despite the weight of the setback, the outpouring of support from her community provided a much-needed lift. Shifting gears from her initial tears, she thanked her followers for their prayers and positive messages. True to her resilient spirit, Kendra refused to stay down for long.

“Today was a rough one,” she noted, “but I put in some eye drops, put on my face, and I’m ready to take on the day.” It was time, as she put it, to “fight a new one.”

Ultimately, Kendra’s willingness to share this low point highlights the grit behind her public persona. By choosing to face the day with her “face on,” she’s reflecting the beauty of the pivot when things don’t go as planned. This chapter is just another testament to her determination to build a life on her own terms—one deal at a time.

