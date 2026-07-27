Mark Consuelos Says Wife Kelly Ripa’s Been Sidelined by Painful Medical Procedure

Mark Consuelos announced on “Live” the morning of Monday, July 27 that his wife Kelly Ripa is expected to be absent from their talk show for the next week after undergoing a painful mouth surgery, People says they learned from her rep. The surgery, a fix for gum recession, involves removing a piece of tissue from a different place in the mouth and attaching it to the gum.

Mark explained, “Kelly sends her love. Kelly had a little bit — well, it’s not a little — she had a gum graft surgery.”

He continued, “Her dentist said five years ago, ‘You can do it in about 5 years,’ and she joked, ‘I didn’t think I’d still be on the air in five years!'”

Mark indicated Kelly’s recovery is going smoothly, saying she’s “doing great.” However, she’s temporarily unable to do the broadcast because among her post-surgery instructions is an order not to talk.

Former Disney teen idol Kevin Jonas, who was appearing alongside Consuelos, laughed, “Wow. That’s got to be the hardest thing she’s ever done.”

Mark agreed the 55-year-old is “such a great conversationalist” and said he’s doing his best to make sure she follows the rules and directions given by her dentist. For example, she has to eat only soft foods and can’t use straw.

He’s said she’s found one rule hard to follow: the stipulation that she isn’t allowed to inspect the surgical site. He says Kelly asked him to take a peek at it last night, but he was hesitant to break the doctor’s orders by pulling her lip down. However, he says he ended up assuring her “It looks great!”

He said he can tell the surgery pain was bad because Kelly has a famously high pain tolerance, typically foregoing novacaine at the dentist. “But this one hurts,” he said.

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