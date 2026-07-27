Hit CBS Series Moved to Midseason Ahead of Season 3 ‘Reset’

CBS fan-favorite legal drama, “Matlock,” won’t return until midseason for Season 3, but the delay is reportedly for a good reason.

In an April interview with TV Insider, series creator and executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman said she deliberately requested a midseason premiere instead of a fall return to set the stage for something big.

Urman revealed that the move to midseason was prompted by the way the “Matlock” Season 2 finale “really landed the plane,” creating the perfect opportunity for a complete series “reset.”

Reason Behind ‘Matlock’ Midseason Move Revealed

CBS Skye P. Marshall as Olympia Lawrence and Kathy Bates as Madeline Matlock.

The Season 2 finale brings the Wellbrexa storyline to its conclusion, clearing the way for a new central mystery in Season 3.

Urman said she and her writing team needed ample time to develop the new mystery, prompting her to request that “Matlock” Season 3 move to a midseason premiere.

“I asked for it with the network. We had a talk,” Urman told the outlet. “I just feel like we had so much stuff to think about because we really landed the plane on this, and we really thought that was important because we didn’t want to keep dragging out the same story, and the characters have to get to someplace real emotionally.”

She continued, “So we really, when we took this two-hour finale and really paid a lot of things off, what came with that was I’m going to need time after that to really build the architecture so that we have it for the next seasons. I’m excited about it, but I am also grateful because we needed a little bit of time.”

Major ‘Reset’ Ahead of Season 3

Although the news may be disappointing to some viewers, Urman assured that the long wait will be worth it.

“Sad for audiences, but actually really good for me and the writers because I want us to plot this new mystery and make sure it’s airtight,” she explained. “We had a lot of pieces going in, so we really had to create this new piece of it. I feel lucky that the network’s giving us time to get it right because I don’t want the quality to drop.”

Urman also teased that the series’ upcoming “reset” will usher in an exciting new era for “Matlock.”

“[It’s a] big reset, so we have an extra long writer’s room before we go to camera, and I really want to do it right,” Urman added. “The quality is everything to me.”

In April, CBS unveiled its 2026–2027 fall schedule, revealing that hit series including “Matlock” and “Ghosts” would be held until midseason.

“It really speaks to the strength of our schedule that we’re in a position to move bona fide hits like ‘Matlock’ and ‘Ghosts’ to mid-season,” CBS entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said in a statement, per Variety.

“Matlock” was officially renewed for a third season in January and is set to return to CBS in 2027.