Leonardo DiCaprio Enjoys Cozy Date Night in Saint-Tropez With Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti: Photos

Leonardo DiCaprio enjoyed a cozy date night with his longtime girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, in Saint-Tropez over the weekend.

DiCaprio, 51, and Ceretti, 28, were seen dining at the upscale Cherry restaurant on the Saint-Tropez waterfront. The couple also stopped by Caviar Kaspia.

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail showed the “Titanic” star keeping a low profile in his usual all-black ensemble, pairing a bomber jacket with a baseball cap and face mask.

Ceretti, on the other hand, looked effortlessly chic in a sage green, billowy mini dress featuring long sleeves and a high neckline. At one point, the couple can be seen strolling through the streets of Saint-Tropez.

The outlet also reported that DiCaprio and Ceretti were joined by several friends for the evening out.

Leonardo DiCaprio & Vittoria Ceretti’s Romance Going Strong

Getty Vittoria Ceretti and Leonardo DiCaprio

DiCaprio and Ceretti have been dating for nearly three years, and their relationship appears to be stronger than ever.

Sources claim the couple “see a long-term path ahead” together as their relationship continues to grow more serious.

In March, PEOPLE reported that DiCaprio seems open to a serious future with Ceretti.

“This relationship with Vittoria does feel different and more serious. He genuinely cares for her,” the source told the outlet. “They may not be ready to get married, but for the first time, Leo is open to a serious future.”

The insider also highlighted the qualities that have reportedly made the model a good match for the actor.

“Vittoria also has her own life, and she’s very independent, which is appealing to him, especially when he’s away for filming and has long days on set,” the source added, noting that DiCaprio “is much more openly affectionate with Vittoria than his friends have ever seen him be with any other girlfriends.”

A Timeline of Leonardo DiCaprio & Vittoria Ceretti’s Relationship

EntertainmentNOW/Getty Leonardo DiCaprio low-key attended the Met Gala to support his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti.

August 2023: DiCaprio and Ceretti Spark Romance Rumors

DiCaprio and Ceretti first fueled dating rumors in August 2023, after they were spotted grabbing iced coffee and ice cream together during a casual outing in Santa Barbara.

September 2023: Ceretti Meets DiCaprio’s Mother

Just weeks later, the relationship appeared to take a more serious turn. DiCaprio and Ceretti were seen visiting a museum in Milan with the actor’s mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, suggesting the model was already getting to know his family.

March 2024: Engagement Rumors Intensify

Rumors of an engagement began circulating after Ceretti was photographed wearing a ring on her left hand. However, no proposal was ever confirmed, and the speculation eventually died down.

March 2025: Ceretti Opens Up About Dating in the Spotlight

In an interview with Vogue France, Ceretti opened up about her dating life. “As soon as you’re in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become ’girlfriend of’—or ’boyfriend of,’ for that matter,” Ceretti told the magazine. “And that can be extremely annoying. Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so’s girlfriend who was so-and-so’s ex. So it’s not nice to think that you can’t love whoever you want, because of the labels people need to stick on you.”

May 2025: DiCaprio and Ceretti’s Met Gala Debut

The couple reached a relationship milestone when Ceretti attended the Met Gala as DiCaprio’s date. While they skipped posing together on the red carpet, their appearance at fashion’s biggest night confirmed they were still going strong.