Wayne Brady’s Daughter, 23, Looks So Beautiful and Grown-Up in Latest Vacation Photos

“Dancing With the Stars” alum Wayne Brady is the father of a 23-year-old daughter, Maile Masako Brady. He and his ex-wife, Mandie Taketa, welcomed her in 2003 before their eventual split in 2008.

Despite the divorce, Wayne Brady and Mandie Taketa have remained excellent friends and co-parents. The comedian spoke incredibly highly of her during his run on “Dancing With the Stars” season 31.

Fans have adored watching Maile grow up on her parents’ social media pages. Now, she is 23 and has a blossoming career of her own. Fans went wild for how beautiful and grown-up she looked on a recent vacation with her family.

Wayne Brady’s Daughter Had a Blast on a Beach Getaway

As summer continues, many celebrity families are taking time to relax and unwind before the children head back to school. Wayne Brady’s ex-wife, Mandie Taketa, recently took her children to the beach for a fun family outing.

“Taking pictures with da keikis 🤙🏻 @theofficialmailebrady & Sundance-Isamu,” Mandie Taketa captioned her latest Instagram upload. She shares her son with her current partner, Jason Fordham, but Wayne Brady has always played an active role in the little boy’s life too.

In the first clip, Mandie and her children strike various poses before doing little dance moves in their swimwear. In the second clip, the mother-daughter duo pose together on a beach as the wind tosses their hair.

“We are so lucky to have you,” Maile graciously replied in the comments. Wayne Brady left a series of heart emojis.

Fans left many kind comments, complimenting how beautiful and happy the family looked on their trip.

Maile Brady posted her own set of photos on her personal Instagram page. She poses on the sand as dark storm clouds roll in over the waves behind her.

The Father-Daughter Duo Have Always Been Incredibly Close

Despite her parents’ divorce, Maile Brady has always maintained close relationships with both her parents. She frequently appears on both their social media pages and has wonderful things to say about both of them. In the summer of 2025, she penned a heartfelt social media post in her father’s honor.

“June is my Dad’s month. Father’s Day AND Birthday. I love you so much. Thank you for being my best friend🫶🏽” Maile captioned a sweet Instagram post. In the first photo, she poses alongside her father as an adult. In the second, Wayne Brady cradles her as an infant.

Just like her famous father, Maile Brady has a talent for singing. She’s released a few singles, which are available to stream on Spotify. Fans look forward to seeing what the talented young woman creates as her career advances.

Wayne Brady and the blended family went on to star in a short-lived reality series, “Wayne Brady: The Family Remix.” Although it only received one season, viewers sincerely appreciated a look inside the star’s family life. Fans agreed it was lovely to see a blended family work so well together.

“Wayne Brady: The Family Remix” is available to stream on Hulu.