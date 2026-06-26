Goldie Hawn Shares Rare Vacation Photo With ‘Her Boys’

Hollywood legend Goldie Hawn has decades of experience in the industry, making her a household name. But at the end of the day, she’s a partner, mother, and grandmother too. When filming is done for the day, she loves nothing more than spending quality time with the ones she loves most.

In a new social media update, Goldie Hawn shared a rare vacation photo surrounded by her grandsons.

Goldie Hawn Enjoys Time in Paradise With Her Family

A-lister Goldie Hawn is enjoying some much-needed rest and relaxation with her family at the moment. According to her latest social media update, she and many loved ones are in Greece.

It’s not immediately clear who all came on the trip, but she’s certainly enjoying time with her grandsons and at least two of her own children.

“Me and my boys! Greece heaven 💙🤍” the actress captioned an Instagram post. In the photo, Goldie poses with her grandsons, Wilder, 19, Bingham, 14, and Bodhi, 16. One of her sons, either Boston or Wyatt Russell, sits in the middle of the photo.

Wilder Hudson uploaded some of his own photos from the trip. In the first photo, he and his brother Bodhi enjoy time on the water. They are the sons of Goldie Hawn’s son, Oliver Hudson, while Bingham Bellamy is the son of Goldie’s daughter, Kate Hudson.

TMZ snapped photos of Kate Hudson, enjoying time on the beach, too. The photographers also spotted Kate’s daughter, Rani Rose, and her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, along for the ride.

Goldie Hawn’s long-time partner, Kurt Russell, hasn’t been spotted yet. But fans know that the two are as close as can be and are rarely apart.

The Blended Family Enjoys Life Together

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn may very well be one of the top couples in Hollywood. Even after over 40 years together, they remain unmarried. The actress once told PEOPLE that their relationship works because they’re simply an excellent match. They feel free and happy with one another.

“When I say freedom, it means liberation. I don’t feel penned in,” she told the outlet in April this year. “We don’t always agree on stuff, which is fine. We’re both very spontaneous. [Our relationship] fed on a lot of goodness, a lot of wonderful life together.”

Although they maintain active careers in the entertainment industry, neither Kurt Russell nor Goldie Hawn felt particularly enamored with life in Hollywood. Ultimately, the rural areas of Colorado called to them.

“What I want to look at, what I want to be a part of — all the things that Colorado has to offer,” Russell told PEOPLE in May. “I wanted to eventually get into the ranching life.”

The couple eventually built a quieter life in the countryside where they raised their children.

“I wasn’t escaping. I was just living where I live,” Russell continued. “I was fortunate that it really didn’t make any difference. But when I did it, nobody else was doing that. I had many people tell me, ‘Well, that’s goodbye. That’s it.’ I said, ‘Well, we’ll see.’”

Fans hope to see more vacation photos from the family soon.