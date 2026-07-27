Bunnie Xo Treats Herself to $500K Rolls-Royce After Jelly Roll Divorce

Now that her divorce from country music superstar Jelly Roll has been finalized, Bunnie Xo is riding in style.

In a recent video she shared via Instagram, the author and podcaster is seen purchasing a new car — and not just any old jalopy.

Bunnie is Living Large

As the video plays, a message superimposed atop it reads, “Sometimes a girl needs to spoil herself.”

She’s seen strolling into a car dealership, accompanied by 24-year-old reality TV star Dylan Wolf, the new man in her life.

Waiting for her inside is a shiny white Rolls-Royce Cullinan, topped with a large red bow on the hood. That particular vehicle (per Page Six) retails at somewhere between $450,000 and $600,000.

Driving in Style

While Key Glock’s “Hardknock” plays, she leans down and gives her new car a kiss before signing the paperwork, a bottle of champagne ready to be popped.

She also provided a brief glimpse inside the luxury SUV, which boasts red and black leather seats — and, of course, the signature Rolls-Royce starry sky within.

The video concluded with Bunnie and Wolf driving her new ride, off on their next adventure.

No Time for Haters

As her fans know, Bunnie has little patience for negativity. That was the case when someone issued a comment that was apparently critical of her new purchase, and she was quick to clap back.

“bc I bought a car after having one of the hardest years of my life?” Bunnie wrote in response. “If you a hater, just say that sis.”

A Hefty Settlement

On July 17, TMZ reported that Bunnie’s divorce from Jelly Roll had actually been finalized back in June, just weeks after the “Save Me” singer filed divorce papers.

Per court documents obtained by TMZ, it was apparent that the ex-spouses divvied up their assets quickly, including homes, vehicles, an aircraft and “intellectual property”.

Those documents also indicated that Jelly Roll would be making a one-time lump sum payment to Bunnie in lieu of ongoing alimony payments. While the amount of that payment has not been made public, the fact that Bunnie just dropped a half-mil on a new Rolls would indicate that it was a hefty sum.

Mutual Respect While Parting Ways

Meanwhile, a source told People that the speed with which the two finalized their divorce was par for the course when it came to the mutual respect that they still maintain for each other.

“There was never any desire to drag the process out,” the source told People of the fast finalization of the divorce. “They both wanted to handle the divorce with respect for one another.”

That source also indicated that Bunnie would be well taken care of after 10 years of marriage to Jelly Roll — particularly given the fact that when they first met, she was the one with money while he was a flat-broke ex-convict living in his van.

“He’s a very generous person by nature and wanted to make sure the divorce was handled fairly and respectfully,” the insider added.