SEE: Kacey Musgraves Bares It All in Sizzling Scene from New ‘Mexico Honey’ Video

Kacey Musgraves completely ditched her clothes in a scorching hot scene from her sultry new video for the song “Mexico Honey” from her May 2026 album “Middle of Nowhere” and shared a snap for her fans to enjoy on Instagram.

The spicy pic shows the 37-year-old peering over her shoulder as a colorful parrot perches on her hand while she gives the audience a full view of her mesmerizing curves from the back.

In the caption, the 8-time Grammy winner shared her inspiration for the video, writing, “An ode to Mexico and the passion, color, texture, and love I have felt there.” She added that the project, which dropped on Wednesday, July 22, was shot on Shot on 16mm film in Jalisco.

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Fans & Friends React to Kacey Musgraves’ Hot Shots

Musgraves’ fellow contemporary country music starlet Megan Moroney reacted to the pics by writing, “Oh goodmorning!!!!”

Someone else joked, “when you’re wearing nothing but a bird.”

Another fan chimed in, “Grandma wouldn’t approve, but I do❤️” while Americana singer Willow Avalon proclaimed, “Suddenly I’m having a great day.”

Kacey Musgraves Says Album Title Came from Her Tiny Hometown

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In a CBS interview, Musgraves said the idea to name her sixth studio album, “Middle of Nowhere,” came to her when she spotted the phrase posted up on the side of a local gas station in her small unincorporated East Texas town of Golden, with a population of around 200 people.

The idea struck while she was staying there to recover from a breakup. But being “in the middle of nowhere” meant more than just a geographical location, it summed up a feeling, she explained.

Musgraves suddenly canceled the opening night of her “Middle of Nowhere” tour without explanation. The tour was scheduled to kick off on August 20, 2026 in Chicago. She also cancelled a Boston show set for August 29, and a Brooklyn date on September 2.

The “Slow Burn” singer has not yet publicly addressed the decision to change her tour dates. A ticketholder for the scrapped August 29 show posted a screenshot of a message announcing the cancellation which simply advised the show was off, and apologized for any inconvenience. The message also promised fans would be refunded for the tickets at their original point of purchase within 7-10 business days.

The Daily Mail pointed out the songstress announced the tour in late April, and announced she’d be adding additional shows a little over a week later. The outlet also highlighted social media posts that show fans keen on seeing their idol expressing sadness at the change of plans.

However, there are still plenty of chances to see the tour, as the Golden, Texas native’s website shows she still has 29 American tour dates remaining as well as a show in Canada.

As she gears up for the tour, Musgraves has been spending time on vacation in Greece, and shared a hilarious story about accidentally looking “ancient” while running from a rainstorm in a long white dress and sandals with a towel tossed over her head.