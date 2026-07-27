Timothée Chalamet’s Mom Comments on Passing of Kylie Jenner’s Grandmother MJ

Kris Jenner received some words of support from Timothée Chalamet’s mother following the death of Kris’ own mom, MJ Shannon.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” matriarch announced that her mother died on July 16 at the age of 91. On what would have been MJ’s 92nd birthday, July 26, Jenner shared another post in MJ’s honor, with Chalamet’s mother commenting on the post.

Kris’ daughter Kylie Jenner, of course, has been dating the “Marty Supreme” actor since 2023.

Kris’ Tribute and Reactions

Alongside a carousel of photos of her late mom, Jenner captioned her post, “Happy Heavenly Birthday Mommy. I love you. 🤍”

The post was flooded with comments from family, friends, and fans, including one from Chalamet’s mother, Nicole Flender.

According to E!, Flender wrote, “So happy I got to know her,” proving how close the Kardashian and Chalamet families have become amid Kylie and Timothée’s relationship.

Also commenting on the post was Martha Stewart, who added, “Beautiful mommy.” Family friend Malika Haqq wrote, “Happy Heavenly Birthday MJ I love you always… Till we meet again 🤍”

“So much love to you all!❤️❤️🙏🏼🕊️,” added Kimora Lee Simmons, while La La Anthony wrote, “Sending love to u always ❤️❤️❤️.”

“Real Housewives of Orange County’s” Heather Dubrow left a series of heart emojis, before Charlie Puth left a pair of prayer hands. Lauren Sánchez Bezos also commented, “❤️ love you KJ ❤️”

Kris Reveals Mother’s Death

Kris’ birthday post came a little more than a week after she revealed her mother’s passing on social media.

“Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ. 😞💔 There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye,” she wrote in her post. “My mom was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters… to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted.”

Jenner went on to say that MJ “taught us that family is everything,” crediting her mother for showing them all “how to love unconditionally and how to find joy in the little moments.”

“Mom, thank you for every sacrifice you made, every piece of wisdom you shared, and every moment you loved us so completely. I will miss our daily talks, your smile, your laughter… Our hearts are broken, but we find comfort knowing that love like yours never truly leaves us,” she continued. “Your love will live on in our family, in our traditions, in every moment we are together, and in every life you touched.”

While Jenner said her heart was “broken into a million pieces” by her mother’s death, she thanked MJ for “giving me the greatest childhood and oh what a beautiful blessed life.”

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner all followed their mother with their own tributes to MJ. Read what they all had to say in their posts here.