Kris Jenner Honors Late Mom MJ Shannon on What Would Have Been Her 92nd Birthday

Just 10 days after announcing the death of her mother, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon, Kris Jenner is facing one of her most painful days. The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family returned to Instagram on Sunday, July 26, to honor her late mom on what would have been her 92nd birthday.

Disney Kris Jenner mother MJ birthday tribute

The post, a series of photographs capturing MJ’s warm, unmistakable smile, drew 278K likes within an hour, with Kylie Jenner among those who quietly liked the tribute.

Celebrities and Fans Pour Out Their Love

“Happy Heavenly Birthday Mommy. I love you,” Jenner wrote in the caption, accompanied by a white heart emoji. Six words. No explanation needed. The restraint said everything the moment called for.

The comments section filled almost immediately with love from across Hollywood and beyond. Martha Stewart offered two quiet words: “Beautiful mommy.”

Chris Appleton wrote, “Sending love your way.” Jay Shetty commented, “So much love to you and the family.” Lauren Sanchez Bezos wrote, “Love you KJ.” Lala added, “Sending love to u always,” and Kim Omarle Simmons wrote, “So much love to you all.”

Fans were equally moved, many sharing their own grief alongside their condolences. “Just remember the firsts are the worst,” one person wrote.

“You always miss them, but it’s okay not to be okay, especially with you being the new matriarch of your entire family. I’m sure MJ is smiling from above. My heart goes out to you. Thank you for sharing your beautiful mother with all of us.”

Another fan added, “Her and my mom passed on July and their birthdays are also in July,” a small, heartbreaking piece of solidarity in the thread.

Kris Jenner Announced Beloved Mom’s Passing in Emotional Tribute

Jenner announced her mother’s death on July 16, sharing the most personal things she has ever written publicly. “My mom was the heart of our family,” she wrote. “She taught me everything that truly matters: to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted.”

She spoke about seeing pieces of MJ in her own children and grandchildren, about a love that shaped every decision she has ever made. “There is not a part of me that isn’t shaped by you,” she wrote. “And if I have done anything right in this world, it’s because I spent my life trying to live in a way that would make you proud.”

Who Was MJ Shannon? Inside the Kardashian Family’s Beloved Matriarch

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Mary Jo Shannon was born July 26, 1934, and spent most of her life building something that outlasted any title or credit line: a family that fiercely loved her back.

She appeared regularly on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and later on “The Kardashians” on Hulu, winning fans who came to adore her warmth and humor the way the family did.

Beyond television, she was an entrepreneur, founding Shannon & Co., a San Diego children’s clothing boutique, in 1980, where her grandchildren occasionally spent time growing up, as reported by People. She is survived by Kris and six grandchildren, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie.

Her 91st birthday, just one year ago, was celebrated with a lavish floral-themed party.

Kylie posted photos from the event, writing, “91 years of MJ. The queeeeen. We love you.”