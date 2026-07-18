Kim Kardashian Reveals Final Texts From Beloved Grandma MJ Before Her Passing

Kim Kardashian is holding onto the last messages she received from her grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon. One day after Kris Jenner announced that her mother had died at age 91, Kim, 45, shared a screenshot from a family group chat on her Instagram Stories.

Shannon was beloved by Kardashian-Jenner fans, who got to know her through her appearances on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and the family’s later reality shows.

But to those closest to her, she was far more than a beloved TV presence. She was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whose warmth, humor and family values helped shape generations of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The heartbreaking messages offered a quiet, emotional look at Shannon’s final days and the faith-filled exchanges she shared with her family. The chat, titled “Entire OG family,” showed Jenner, 70, sending daily Bible verses to her loved ones.

Kris Jenner Sent Bible Verses in Family Group Chat

Disney KIM KARDASHIAN

In the screenshot Kim posted on July 17, Kris first shared, “Psalm 90:17 Lord our God, may your blessings be with us. Give us success in all we do.”

Shannon replied, “Amen.” The next day, Jenner sent another verse, writing, “Psalm 91:1 Those who live in the shelter of the Most High will find protection in the shadow of the Almighty.”

Shannon, who was also grandmother to Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, responded with a praying emoji.

Then on Monday, Kris sent a third message centered on comfort and endurance. “Isaiah 63:9 In his love and mercy he redeemed them,” Jenner wrote, “he lifted them up and carried them through all the years.”

Hours later, Shannon again replied, “Amen.”

Kim Kardashian Honors MJ as ‘My Best Friend’

Kim also paid tribute to Shannon in a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing family photos from over the years and remembering the woman she called one of her closest companions.

“My sweet Grandma MJ, my best friend, my gossip buddy, my forever twin…” the reality TV star wrote. “You taught all of us the importance of family, and those values are something we’ll carry with us forever!!!!!!”

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The SKIMS founder also recalled working for Shannon at Shannon & Co., the children’s boutique she opened in San Diego in 1980.

“You gave me my very first job at your store in San Diego and taught me lessons about work ethic, strength, and confidence that I’ve carried with me ever since,” Kardashian wrote. “You always believed in me, championed me, and were my safe place.”

Calling Shannon “the matriarch of our family,” Kim said her grandmother’s “love is woven into all of us.”

“I know you’re at peace now. Give Papa Harry, Aunt Karen, and my dad a hug for me,” she wrote, referring to Shannon’s late husband Harry Shannon, Kris’ sister Karen Houghton and Kardashian’s late father, Robert Kardashian Sr. “You will always be a part of me, I love you soooooo much and I will miss you forever and ever.”

She closed the tribute by writing, “YOU ARE THE BEST OF US!!!!”

Kris Jenner Says MJ Shannon Was ‘the Heart of Our Family’

Kim also shared one meaningful text from Shannon that reflected her hopes for future generations. “Praying my 10 great grandbabies can help fix this poor planet in time and find solutions to climate change and pollution to stop the destruction of this gorgeous earth and have a high purpose for this important moment in time,” the message read.

Kris announced Shannon’s death in her own emotional Instagram post, writing, “Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ.”

“There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye,” Kris added.

“My mom was the heart of our family,” she wrote. “She taught me everything that truly matters … to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted.”

“When I look at my kids and my grandkids, I will forever see pieces of you in all of us,” the momager added. “There is not a part of me that isn’t shaped by you.”