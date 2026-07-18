A Sitcom That Premiered 39 Years Ago Is Netflix’s Most Anticipated New Project

Big buzz has been building about an upcoming Netflix comedy series that will revisit a show that defines the term “blast from the past.”

Interestingly enough, that show was actually a spinoff of a wildly popular sitcom that has since become problematic after the many, many horrific allegations that subsequently surfaced about its star.

The Return of ‘A Different World’ Is Generating Excitement

That show is “A Different World,” which began as a spinoff of “The Cosby Show.” Now, decades later, it’s being rebooted by Netflix 39 years after the original first premiered back in 1987. During the course of its six-season run, “A Different World” became one of the most beloved TV series of the 1990s.

To say that the show is whipping up excitement is an understatement.

“Are y’all excited for the reboot of ‘A Different World?’ wrote one Instagram user, while another declared, “No one is more excited than me, I can promise you that.”

A New Generation at Hillman

Just as the original series was set at the fictional historically Black Hillman College, so too is the reboot.

“‘A Different World returns to Hillman College with a new class stepping onto campus — and beloved faces coming home,” notes Netflix in describing the upcoming series.

The central protagonist is the offpsring of the original series’ fan-favorite couple, Dwayne Wayne (Kadeem Hardison) and Whitney Gilbert (Jasmine Guy).

“At the center is Deborah Wayne (Maleah Joi Moon), Whitley and Dwayne’s lovingly sheltered youngest daughter, a free spirit with a flair for the spotlight and a big heart who’s still figuring out her own path at Hillman,” states the synopsis.

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The Rest of the Cast

The new iteration of “A Different World” will introduce a new generation of Hillman students.

“Along the way, she’s joined by a new generation that reflects the breadth of Black life on campus: Rashida Duvall (Alijah Kai), a first‑gen criminal justice major; Shaquille Johnson (Cornell Young IV), a five‑star athlete choosing legacy; Amir Rodale (Jordan Aaron Hall), a sharp psych major better at fixing everyone else’s problems than facing his own; Hazel Henry (Kennedi Reece), a church‑raised small‑town girl defining her own values; and Kojo Achebe (Chibuikem Uche), a Ghanaian‑Nigerian fashion entrepreneur finding the courage to follow his vision,” the synopsis adds.

“Set against the rituals, humor, and nuances of an HBCU, ‘A Different World’ is a hopeful dramedy, full of heart and unapologetically centered on the richness and complexity of the Black experience,” the synopsis concludes.

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OG Showrunner Debbie Allen Will Be Involved

The series comes from showrunner, writer, and executive producer Felicia Pride, who’s overseeing the new series.

She’s joined by executive producer and director Debbie Allen, who guided the original series for most of its run and is said to be very hands-on in helping Pride shape this new iteration.

Also onboard are executive producers Tom Werner, Reggie Rock Bythewood, Gina Prince-Bythewood and Mandy Summers.

Look For Some ‘Different World’ Stars to Return

According to Netflix, when Deborah first arrives at Hillman, she “finds the shadow of her parents difficult to escape as she sets out to build her own legacy, while having the time of her life, alongside a whole new generation of Hillman’s best and brightest.”

In that vein, some of the show’s original stars will be popping in. Both Kadeem Hardison and Jasmine Guy will appear, as will Cree Summer (who played Freddie Brooks) and Darryl M. Bell (Ron Johnson).

Other OG stars from “A Different World” confirmed to return are Glynn Turman, Dawnn Lewis, Charnele Brown, Jenifer Lewis and Jada Pinkett Smith.

When Will ‘A Different World’ Premiere

Fans won’t have to wait too long, with Netflix announcing that “A Different World” will debut September 24 on Netflix.