Rosie O’Donnell Returning to the U.S. After Ireland Move — ‘I am so much calmer for it’

Rosie O’Donnell might return to the United States after all. The talk show host said that despite enjoying her life in Ireland right now, she’s returning to be closer to her family.

“I sold everything before I left, and so I’m hoping to get a place in New Jersey near my kids so that I can, when I’m home, we can have a home base here as well. You know? So I’m planning on doing that,” she said on “Work in Progress.”

O’Donnell originally packed her bags and headed across the pond in January, saying, “Although I was never someone who thought I would move to another country, that’s what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child.”

The “A League of Their Own” star admitted she was heartbroken with what she was seeing in the political climate.

She said her time in Ireland has been wonderful. Everyone has been so kind and welcoming. “And I’m very grateful.”

It wasn’t long before she admitted she was somewhat homesick. She told CNN she did miss the important things.

“I miss my other kids. I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home, and I’m trying to find a home here in this beautiful country,” O’Donnell added. “And when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back.”

Her absence from American news and shows really helped her.

Ireland Was Very Beneficial for Rosie O’Donnell

“I am so much calmer for it,” she insisted. “I can’t tell you the difference that it makes for my mental health and my happiness level.”

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 07: Rosie O’Donnell attends Baccarat and Dewar’s Scotch Whisky Celebration of the 79th Annual Tony Awards with VIP Speakeasy at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Baccarat & Dewar’s Scotch Whisky )

She also wasn’t much of a celebrity over there. O’Donnell said there isn’t much of a celebrity culture in Ireland — she was very much out of the limelight, it sounds like.

Reconnecting with Family

The iconic talk show host recently opened up about a reunion with her eldest daughter, Chelsea. It was the first time they had a long conversation in about 10 years. O’Donnell wrote a lengthy poem on Instagram about her.

Part of that post:

Even when it seems impossible

Especially then

We live we learn we grow

Even at 64

She’s also looking fresh after admitting to a face lift, despite being publically against it for years.

“It wasn’t wrinkles,” she wrote in May. 2025. “It was gravity … I’d look in the mirror and think, this isn’t aging, this is… melting with intention.”

Does this possible return to the states mean a return to “The View?” Maybe. Andy Cohen asked her about it on “Watch What Happens Live.”

“I would be up to guest host, but they haven’t asked me. So we’ll see what happens.”