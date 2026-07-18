Tour Pamela Anderson’s $750,000 Canadian Farmhouse Renovation

Pamela Anderson returned to her Canadian roots, leaving Los Angeles behind to renovate her grandmother’s legacy home. She purchased the property 20 years ago and gave a tour of the quaint residence and all its new design.

The “Baywatch” star also has quite the green thumb. Her 5,000-square-foot garden contains tomatoes and cucumbers — and just wait until you see the flowers to turn it into the perfect sanctuary.

“I left Hollywood to find myself in the place I started,” she told ‘Architectural Digest.’ “I wanted to peel it all back, to really check in with myself, to remember who I am and not what everybody else is telling me I am… This whole new chapter? It started in the garden.”

Sitting on six acres in Ladysmith, Vancouver Island, with a $750,000 budget, there are three main buildings. The Boathouse, where Anderson lives, The Roadhouse, and The Cabin. She was essentially able to start from nothing as the grounds remained untouched for 25 years. That, of course, meant a lot of floor replacements and demolishing certain structures that needed replacing.

Renovating the Farmhouse

Renovating the basement was the first task for the project. It was turned into a laundry room for around $25,000, according to “Home Network.” Now, it’s a gorgeous place to wash clothes and can store her clothes. She also had a hand in a lot of it, assisting the designers in sewing the window treatments and using as much of the original material as possible.

Getty WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 22: Actress Pamela Anderson attends a press conference for FrogAds.com at Petit Ermitage Hotel on March 22, 2012 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

There are also whispers that she likes to do laundry.

The organization portion of the room was imperative to store her vegetables. A vegan’s gotta eat.

The Rest of the Vancouver Island Property

Outside of the laundry room, Anderson said The Pier “is the most important part.” It stretches about 100 feet with a gorgeous view.

The rest of the outdoor space is just as breathtaking. The heated front porch has a lounging area with a swing and lights strung throughout the ceiling. The perfect place to host the holidays. And room at The Cabin for guests.

The 1950’s compound was named Arcady, which means “peaceful, rustic place.”

After all, it’s where she was raised, where her son took his first steps and where her parents lived after getting married.

They loved what she did to the place as well.

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Anderson, 59, released “I Love You: Recipes from the Heart” in October 2024, which was inspired by her life at the farmhouse. It’s 100% plant-based comfort food, including sourdough bread.

The model said she wanted something fantastic and that’s exactly what she got.

She had a longstanding home in Malibu that she purchased in 2000 for $1.8 million. Her style is all over it with a tranquil feel. Because of the housing market, it was listed for $14.9 million in 2021.