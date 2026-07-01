Pamela Anderson Turns 59 — See Her Shine Then & Now

One of the biggest icons from the ’90s is happily celebrating a birthday. “Baywatch” star Pamela Anderson turns 59 on July 1, 2026.

In honor of the star’s special day, fans are looking back at her career. See Pamela Anderson in her early days and the powerful “makeup-free” statement she made in recent years.

Pamela Anderson Played a Major Role in the ’90s Pop Culture Scene

Getty Pamela Anderson

After getting her start in “Playboy,” Pamela Anderson went on to star in many major ’90s productions, including “Baywatch,” “Home Improvement,” and “V.I.P.”

From there, she competed on “Dancing With the Stars” seasons 10 and 15, had a role in “Scary Movie 3,” and even made her Broadway debut. Pamela Anderson played Roxie Hart in “Chicago” in 2022.

Getty Pamela Anderson appears on “The Tonight Show” with host Jay Leno on March 1, 2002.

Though considered a major heartthrob in the ’90s, Pamela Anderson has embraced aging. Even in an incredibly ageist industry, she’s taking all the criticism in stride.

“I have found a way to realize that everything in my life has been a blessing, even the hard stuff,” she told ELLE UK in the spring. “You can turn all the crap in your life into fertilizer and grow a new garden.”

Getty Pamela Anderson arrives for the opening of the Stella McCartney Store on September 28, 2003, in Beverly Hills, California.

In April 2026, Rolling Stone Australia asked Pamela Anderson what advice she would like to share with her younger self.

“I would say do the best you can, and be kind, love with all your heart and be strong. I think it’s what I’ve done,” the actress shared. “When in doubt, I refer to my favorite poem by St Francis – ‘make me an instrument of peace…’ – if a spotlight finds you, be a beacon of hope and love.”

The ’90s Icon Prefers a Toned-Down Look For Public Outings These Days

Getty Pamela Anderson on April 7, 2026.

In recent years, Pamela Anderson has opted for a more natural makeup style. It’s a vastly different look than her previous fashion statements, but the “Baywatch” star seems happier than ever before with her choice.

“You wouldn’t put the words ‘natural beauty’ in front of my name normally, but what I’m good at is making brave choices, because there’s no other way to do this,” Anderson told Another in early 2026. “I always feel like a little kid on the outside of things and I have nothing to lose. Even the ‘no make-up’ thing, I just thought no one’s going to notice. I mean, I’m wearing Vivienne Westwood head to toe.”

Getty Pamela Anderson attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.

The actress set the internet ablaze with her toned-down appearance, but it was truly just a matter of comfort and convenience.

“My kids used to joke that I spent half my life in a make-up chair,” Anderson remembered while speaking to Another. “They would be scrambling around my feet. I was doing TV series and photoshoots. And I just thought one day, ‘Am I going to do this for the rest of my life? No, I have too much else to do. I’d rather go for a walk.'”

“I feel like a lot of people chimed in,” she remembered. “Everyone was against me, even my kids and the very small team that I have were like, ‘You have to have a glam team, you have to have a stylist, you have to have this and that.’ And I said, ‘No, I don’t … I really don’t.’”

Pamela Anderson admitted that she occasionally opts for a hairdresser or stylist. But at the end of the day, she’s perfectly content getting ready by herself.

Fans wish the actress a wonderful birthday celebration and a lifetime of happiness.