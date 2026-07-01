Frankie Muniz Splits From Wife

“Malcolm in the Middle” alum and NASCAR favorite Frankie Muniz has seemingly had a stellar 2026. This is the case as his beloved TV show returned. However, he’s now confirmed that he split from his wife, Paige Price, after several years of marriage.

Muniz took to social media to share that he and Price had decided to call it quits. He did so by posting a video of them together dancing. He used a text overlay that read, “Who says you can’t stay best friends with your baby mama?”

He captioned the video, “🚨 Life update! 🚨 Following a period of separation that we kept private, Paige and I have decided to move forward with ending our marriage. After 10 beautiful years together, we’ve grown in ways that made us realize our relationship feels most natural and strong as a deep friendship and as co-parents.”

Muniz continued, discussing their child, saying, “We share an incredible son who remains the center of our world, and we’re both happier, stronger parents because of the love and growth we’ve shared. I’m endlessly grateful to Paige for everything she’s done for me and our family. She put her own dreams on hold so I could chase mine, and she was always my biggest supporter. That foundation of respect and friendship isn’t going anywhere.”

Frankie Muniz And Paige Price Will Continue Working Together

Getty Paige Muniz, Frankie Muniz and Mauz Muniz

Muniz continued his announcement by addressing how they will handle their business relationship amid their split, as well as continuing to discuss their son. According to the post, “We’re excited to keep building Muniz Racing together and to co-parent our boy with the same teamwork and love we’ve always had.”

He added, “We’re closing one chapter with gratitude and opening the next with bright futures ahead, for us as individuals and especially for our son.”

In the end of the announcement, Muniz asked for prvacy, saying, “Thank you for the love and support. We both choose to not entertain any questions on this matter. Please respect our families privacy during this time.”