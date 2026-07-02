Frankie Muniz’s Ex-Wife Defends Him From Backlash After Divorce Announcement, ‘Frankie, I Am So Sorry’

“Malcolm in the Middle” star Frankie Muniz and his wife, Paige Price, officially announced the end of their marriage. The pair married in 2019 and welcomed their son on March 22, 2021. While they remain on good terms for the sake of their son, they’ve amicably decided to end their relationship.

Muniz initially shared the news through a humorous video. However, the former child star deleted the video after receiving intense public scrutiny. He replaced it with a more sanitized, professional message. Paige Price later came to his defense, supporting her ex-husband’s original message.

See what Paige Price said and why fans wholeheartedly agree.

Frankie Muniz Replaces His Original Social Media Post

In Frankie Muniz’s original post, he shared a video of the family dancing together. He gleefully jumps around the house with his son and Paige, captioning the video, “Who says you can’t stay best friends with your baby momma?”

It was a sweet family moment, but Muniz received fierce backlash from viewers. He later replaced it with an Instagram post formally announcing his and Paige’s split.

“🚨 Life update! 🚨 Following a period of separation that we kept private, Paige and I have decided to move forward with ending our marriage,” the former child star’s new message began.

“After 10 beautiful years together, we’ve grown in ways that made us realize our relationship feels most natural and strong as a deep friendship and as co-parents. We share an incredible son who remains the center of our world, and we’re both happier, stronger parents because of the love and growth we’ve shared,” Muniz continued.

He went on to thank Paige for her love and support of their family. He also asked that fans respect their privacy, noting they “chose to not entertain any questions on this matter.”

While Frankie Muniz’s second announcement was incredibly respectful and honored his marriage, many wished he would have stuck to the initial message.

Paige Price Empathizes With Her Ex-Husband

Ending a marriage is never easy, but Paige Price and Frankie Muniz seem to be on very amicable terms. Paige addressed the backlash her ex-husband received over the dancing video.

“Frankie, I am so sorry that you felt the need to delete an old fun video of our family because people are so cruel to you,” Paige replied in the comments. “This world is so [expletive]… divorce is bad, sure – it’s not like we’re excited about it… but we’re two adults who know how to be on the same team. I can’t believe people could scrutinize that.”

Many fans readily agreed with Paige Price’s response. They appreciated the display of unity despite a heartbreaking situation.

“I liked the other video, it showed how true you guys are,” an Instagram follower wrote.

“People are so weird, I’m sorry you felt like you had to delete the dancing video,” another user agreed. “We’re so used to public toxicity over divorce that people really, really project when they see a couple ending on [amicable] terms. Like isn’t this what we all want for people who have to come to such hard decisions? Isn’t this what we want for their kids and loved ones who are part of it?”

Fans wish Frankie Muniz and Paige Price the best as they navigate this new chapter.