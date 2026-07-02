Lindsay Lohan Fans Emotional Following ‘Inspirational’ 40th Birthday Post

Actress and singer Lindsay Lohan is celebrating her 40th birthday today and has shared a touching post to honor the milestone.

Since rising to fame in the 1990s as a child actor, Lohan’s career has gone from strength to strength. Following roles in the show “Another World” and the movie “The Parent Trap,” she soon grew into a multi-dimensional star.

On the big screen, Lohan starred in countless iconic movies from “Mean Girls” and “Freaky Friday” to “Herbie: Fully Loaded” and “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen.” In November 2022, she made her Netflix debut in the Christmas movie, “Falling for Christmas.”

On television, she enjoyed a career on Disney Channel and became a regular face on MTV, appearing on Punk’d and MTV Diary before hosting the 2004 MTV Movie Awards. In 2019, she starred in her own show, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.

Overseas, she appeared as a panelist on The Masked Singer Australia for one season. Not to mention, Lohan has also pursued a career in music and DJing.

Lindsay Lohan Celebrates 40th Birthday

With so many accomplishments under her belt, Lindsay is now celebrating her 40th birthday.

In an Instagram post shared on July 2, the “Rumors” hitmaker wrote: “Forty. Grateful for every chapter that brought me here. For the lessons, the laughter, the love, the unexpected turns, and the people who’ve stood beside me through it all.”

She continued: “This next decade feels different. More grounded. More intentional. More joyful. Here’s to family, friendship, new beginnings, and making the most beautiful memories yet. Thank you for all the birthday love.”

Lindsay Reflects on Previous years

To accompany the upload, Lohan shared a radiant selfie of her smiling with the text, “I’m 40 now but I once was…”

Reflecting on her 30s, she wrote: “This decade changed everything in the most meaningful ways. I got married, became a mother and understood a deeper kind of love, one that reshaped what truly matters. Returning to Freakier Friday felt like a full-circle moment, a reminder of where I began and how much I’ve grown along the way. I’m no longer searching for who I am, ‘m living it. Choosing family, choosing purpose, and creating a life that feels as good as it looks.”

In her 20s, Lohan described that period as “unstoppable, exposed,” and “becoming iconic.”

“Everything moved fast, often faster than I could process,” she said. “Mean Girls became a voice for a generation, Herbie: Fully Loaded carried me into something bigger, brighter, louder. There was success, attention, expectation – and underneath it, a girl still figuring herself out.”

“I was learning through experience, through pressure, through mistakes, trying to hold onto who I was while the world decided who I should be.”

As she looks forward to what’s next, Lohan admits there is “still so much I want to create.” She elaborated: “Exciting stories, ones that connect with people and also make them laugh, stories that feel honest and moments that stay with people long after the screen fades.”

Lohan concluded: “I’m building with intention now – in film, in business, in the life I’m creating. Choosing what aligns, what lasts, what matters. Grounded in love, in my family, and the life we’re building together. The best chapters aren’t behind me. They’re the ones I’m stepping into.”

Fans Praise ‘Inspirational’ Post

Lohan’s comments section was immediately flooded with support from fans.

“Happy Birthday superstar. I admire so much the person you’ve become. Proud to be your fan,” one user wrote.

“Thank you for inspiring me over the years, this is the moment to feel grateful to you idol for all. We love you so much and we are so proud. Love is on the way. Happy 40th,” another person shared.

“We love you girl! And it’s so nice to see you living your life in a positive and healthy way! You’re glowing! Thanks for making our youth fun and relatable,” a third remarked.

“Happy 40th Birthday to the one and only Lindsay Lohan. I’ve been your fan since the early 2000s, and it’s impossible to put into words what you’ve meant to my life. Your movies, your music, your resilience… every chapter of your journey has inspired me in some way,” a fourth said.