Jonathan Bennett Delights Fans by Sharing Iconic ‘Mean Girls’ Throwback Photos With Lindsay Lohan

Jonathan Bennett is taking fans on a trip back to North Shore High.

The Hallmark favorite and soap opera star recently shared a series of throwback photos with former co-star Lindsay Lohan from their time filming the beloved 2004 comedy “Mean Girls” in honor of Lohan’s 40th birthday, delighting longtime fans with a sweet look back at one of his most iconic roles.

Bennett, who played heartthrob Aaron Samuels in the fan-favorite film, even gave a playful shoutout to Lohan’s character, Cady Heron. The nostalgic tribute quickly won over fans, as they reminisced about the movie that continues to hold a special place in pop culture.

Check Out Photos of Bennett & Lohan From Their 2004 ‘Mean Girls’ Era

“Happy 40th Birthday Cady – Love Aaron 💖” Bennett wrote in the caption of his July 2 Instagram post for Lohan’s birthday.

The official “Mean Girls” Instagram account commented, “On July 2nd, he wished Lindsay a happy birthday 🤭💕”

Fans in the comments also celebrated the welcome trip down memory lane, with many referencing quotes from the movie, including fellow Hallmark star Lacey Chabert‘s unforgettable phrase, “so fetch.”

“Love this! Happy Birthday 🎊. You two were , and are simply gorgeous!!”

“I wonder if them in the photo knew how ICONIC their movie was going to be.”

“Most likely to grow up and still be iconic.”

“Awww that’s sweet, you have a precious memories with her on the set.”

“These pictures are so fetch❤️”

“Love this !! You look great you haven’t changed,Happy Birthday Lindsey !! ❤️🎊🥳🎂”

“On July 2nd, he told me what day it was (It’s Lindsay Lohan’s birthday)”

Celebrities Join Together to Wish Lohan a Happy Birthday

“Forty. Grateful for every chapter that brought me here. For the lessons, the laughter, the love, the unexpected turns, and the people who’ve stood beside me through it all,” Lohan wrote in the caption of her July 2 Instagram post.

She continued, “This next decade feels different. More grounded. More intentional. More joyful. Here’s to family, friendship, new beginnings, and making the most beautiful memories yet.”

“Thank you for all the birthday love. 🤍” Lohan concluded.

The actress’ post featured three slides where she reflected on the past three decades of her life and the lessons she’s learned while looking forward to what’s next. In the last slide, Lohan wrote that “there’s still so much I want to create.”

“I’m building with intention now – in film, in business, in the life I’m creating,” she added. Lohan then went on to leave her fans with an inspiring message: “The best chapters aren’t behind me. They’re the ones I’m stepping into.”

Daniel Franzese, who played Damian Leigh in “Mean Girls” also wished Lohan a happy birthday by writing in the comments, “Happy Birthday Still a slice 🔥”

“I love this ❤️ Happy birthday 🎂🎈 😘” Kyle Richards from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” wrote.

Singer Noah Cyrus added, “THE MOST iconic 🎂”

“Happy birthday gorgeous girl! 💜💜💜” designer Donatella Versace wrote.

“Summer House” star Lindsay Hubbard commented, “Omg why is this making me tear up?! 🥹 Congrats on the 20 x 2 milestone and cheers to many more!”