Lindsay Hubbard Explains Comments About West Wilson Ahead of ‘Summer House’ Bonus Episode

Lindsay Hubbard says her recent comments directed at her former ”Summer House” co-star West Wilson were not meant as a defense of Amanda Batula.

The Bravo TV veteran took to her Threads account to clarify a series of posts about her frustration with Wilson nearly three months after his romantic relationship with Batula was publicly confirmed.

Many fans felt that Hubbard’s posts defended Batula after she began dating Wilson, the ex of Batula’s close friend, Ciara Miller, as well as a friend of her estranged husband, Kyle Cooke.

Hubbard let fans know that was not the case

Hubbard commented after the @bravo4therestofus fan account posted, “To anyone who thinks Lindsay is defending Amanda, calm down. Lindsay is concerned about the future of ‘In the City’ and maintaining ‘Summer House’s’ viewership. She wants to make sure the audience stays invested and continues watching. They make money from viewership and brand partnerships! Brand deals pay more when people are invested in their shows.”

“Exactly lol. Not sure how I’m ‘defending’ Amanda when my posts last night and this AM were directed at West but sure,” Hubbard responded on Threads.

She added, “My posts/thoughts last night and this morning were focused on West due to his recent…. comments and actions.”

Lindsay Hubbard Wants to Protect “Summer House and ‘In the City’

Bravo Lindsay Hubbard/Bravo

Hubbard, who stars on the spinoff series “In the City” with Batula and Cooke, shared several posts in which she expressed disappointment that Wilson talked negatively about “Summer House” on his podcast.

In one segment, Wilson joked that he hoped an NBA playoff game would prevent people from watching the bonus episode of “Summer House” set to air on June 16.

“If the Spurs win Saturday and they go back to MSG and they play game 6, it will be Tuesday night [at] the same time they air this [expletive] bonus episode,” Wilson said on his “Show Me Something” podcast on June 12. “Give [expletive] Knicks in 6 at the same time as this [expletive] on TV. I will be the happiest person in the [expletive] world.”

On his radio show, Sirius XM’s “Andy Cohen Live,” Bravo host Andy Cohen said Wilson probably shouldn’t have shared his thoughts out loud.

“I mean, if I was him, I would’ve thought the same thing,” Cohen admitted. “I don’t know that I would’ve said it on my podcast, you know… I mean, I don’t know that I would’ve said it out loud, I would certainly say it to my friends, I would be like, ‘Oh my God, I hope there’s a game on Tuesday night so no one sees me be humiliated some more on TV.’ Or let me rephrase it, ‘No one sees me humiliate myself.'”

Hubbard also responded to Wilson’s remarks, claiming that his commentary could jeopardize the future of her reality shows, one of which she actually brought him on.

Of “On the City,” which features Batula as a main cast member, Hubbard added, “[In the City] is just heating up. We are 1/2 way and holy [expletive] what a rollercoaster of a season! Our ITC reunion was so good, we might have [two] parts.”

West Wilson Will Not Return for “Summer House’ Season 11

Bravo “Summer House” star West Wilson/Bravo

The affair square has already permanently affected “Summer House.” Cast member Jesse Solomon recently told Vulture he warned Wilson to stop seeing Batula because it wouldn’t be good for the show.

“I guess the show’s doing well right now, but it’s bad for the show long term,” he said. “It’s bad for the friend group long term. No part of me is happy that this happened. I would even say to West, when I was suspicious, ‘Dude, please, if any bit of this is true, stop and lock it up and figure your [expletive] out.’ He sure didn’t.”

Wilson will reportedly not return for “Summer House” when it begins filming in July, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A source close to production shared that Wilson is out after three seasons, although the cast has not been confirmed by Bravo.

As for Hubbard, she’s fully focused on “In the City.L During an appearance on Carl Radke’s “More Life” podcast, Hubbard said filming the new show was especially “intense” because she’s now a mother.

“Like, the scheduling aspect of filming with a kid is in and of itself a full-time job,” she said. “It’s not just me. It’s my schedule, Gemma’s schedule, my baby daddy’s schedule, my nanny schedule. I had to have babysitters on call because, God forbid, they were like, ‘Hey, you know, sending a text at midnight. You’re filming at this time tomorrow.”

“It’s not the ‘Summer House’ where you know you’re going to, like, be secluded in a house all weekend.” Hubbard added. “This is like it’s all over the place.”