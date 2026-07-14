How Lindsay Hubbard Really Feels About Amanda Batula and West Wilson’s ‘Summer House’ Exits

The “Summer House” cast is going to look a little different when the show returns for Season 11, and star Lindsay Hubbard is more than okay with the shakeup.

On Monday, July 13, Bravo confirmed that the series has begun filming and revealed which stars will be returning. The announcement promised the return of Hubbard, Carl Radke, Kyle Cooke, Ciara Miller, Jesse Solomon, Mia Calabrese, Bailey Taylor, and KJ Dillard.

Missing from the list: Amanda Batula, West Wilson, Dara Levitan, Levi Sebree, and Ben Waddell. Batula and Wilson’s exits, of course, come after they revealed they were seeing each other following her split from Cooke. The hookup dominated the Season 10 reunion.

Hubbard Reacts to Batula, Wilson Exits

Hubbard shared her honest reaction to Batula and Wilson’s exits in a new Us Magazine cover story.

“It’s the right decision,” she said of them not returning. “We need positive, fun vibes. Even if people wanted to hate-watch or watch it for the cringe, I don’t think it’d be fun for anyone else.”

When asked what she thought of Cooke himself saying in June that he hoped West would return for Season 11, Hubbard laughed it off.

“[That day,] Kyle had just rolled out of bed with somebody still in his bed. I was operating on two brain cells, and he was operating on one, so I wouldn’t trust anything we said,” she shared.

As for what she thinks Wilson should do next, she added, “I don’t think [he goes] anywhere from here. He got some very bad advice from some very bad PR people and friends. He should take a break.”

Where Lindsay Stands with Amanda Now

When asked by the publication where she and Batula stand today, Hubbard said the two “haven’t really spoken” lately.

“We filmed the reunion for ‘In the City,’ and we were good and pleasant. We all went out to a bar afterward, and she was there, which I was actually shocked by, but I haven’t spoken to her since,” Hubbard continued. “It seems like [she and West] are traveling a lot. Everyone needs a break, and that’s OK.”

That echoes what Hubbard recently said during an appearance on “The View,” where she added, “You know, we’re all busy, and I think a little space is needed after three months of being so consumed by this entire scandal.”

While Batula and Wilson won’t be back on “Summer House” next season, Hubbard was also asked whether she would feel comfortable with the pair appearing on spin-off series “In the City” down the line.

“If I can film with my ex-fiancé, who broke my heart on television in the most publicly humiliating way, I’m fine with a scandal that didn’t directly involve me,” she said, referencing ex Carl Radke. “But I don’t think the fans are comfortable with that. And I’m not trying to piss our fans off. Lessons were learned during the Scandoval situation.”

The “In the City” finale airs June 14, before a two-part reunion airing July 21 and 28th.