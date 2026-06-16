Popular Bravo Stars Expecting First Baby

2026 has been a major year for “Summer House” alum Andrea Denver and his wife, Lexi Sundin. Not only did their new show, Bravo’s “In the City” premiere, but the couple has just announced that they’re expecting their first child. They also revealed the cute way they shared the good news with their family and friends.

The Bravo couple confirmed to PEOPLE in June 2026 that they are expecting a baby girl. Saying that they were “completely stunned” by the news.

Lexi Sundin and Andrea Denver Began Trying For a Baby in the Fall

Getty Lexi Sundin and Andrea Denver Getty

Sundin opened up to PEOPLE about her and Denver’s decision to try for a baby. She stated, “Last fall, we decided it was time to start trying for a family, something we had always hoped for. Over Christmas, while we were spending time with family, I realized my period was a few days late and had a feeling I might be pregnant.”

After that, Sundin revealed that she initially kept her suspicions about being pregnant a secret. According to her, “I took a test on my own because I didn’t want us both getting our hopes up too soon, and when it came back positive, I immediately went to find Andrea.”

She spoke of the experience, “It was one of those moments you wish you could bottle up forever. We were completely stunned in the best way and filled with gratitude.”

Naturally, Denver and Sundin are counting down the days until they meet their bundle of joy. They told the outlet, “It’s exciting because every week makes it a little more real, and we’re both counting down the days until we finally get to meet our little one.”

They Opened Up About Telling Family & Friends

Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Andrea Denver, Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, West Wilson, Jesse Solomon and Luke Gulbranson Getty

Denver and Sundin continued their vulnerable thoughts about becoming parents by discussing how they shared the news with others. According to them, “We surprised [our parents] with a small bow containing baby booties and our first ultrasound photo, and watching each of them open it was unforgettable.”

They added, “There were lots of happy tears and more excitement than we could have imagined.” The couple also discussed telling their friends.

They shared, “Telling our friends was just as special. It’s honestly crazy that two of our closest friends and cast mates from ‘In the City,’ Yvonne and Danielle, are also pregnant, and we’re all due around the same time. There’s something really special about experiencing this season of life together.”

The “In the City” stars went on, “We get to share milestones, swap stories, and navigate all the excitement of becoming parents side-by-side, which has made the journey even more meaningful.”

Sudin also discussed her pregnancy itself, saying it’s been fairly smooth sailing. However, she did reveal, “The biggest surprise has actually been how out of breath I get.”

According to Bravo, “In the City” premiered on May 19, following the “Summer House” season 10 finale. In addition to Denver and Sundin, the show features a stacked cast, including fan favorites such as Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, and Amanda Batula.