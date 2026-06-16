‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Star Caroline Manzo To Be Grandmother Again

Bravo star Caroline Manzo, who is best known for her appearances in “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” has revealed that she is set to be a grandmother for the third time.

During a social media post that she shared to her followers focusing on a family wedding, Caroline included a number of images that appear to show Chelsea Manzo pregnant. This led to an outpouring of well-wishes from fans in the comments who were thrilled to see the Manzo family expanding.

Caroline Manzo Confirms That Albie and Chelsea Manzo Are Expecting

Widely seen as the self-appointed matriarch of early seasons of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” she was always on hand to provide some tough love to the other stars, offering advice and a string of hilarious one-liners. Despite taking a no-nonsense approach to matters, she often demonstrated a deeply caring and affectionate nature that helped anchor the show.

As a reality television figure, many believe that Caroline Manzo left the series far too soon, having departed after the fifth season. But her loving side continues to shine through, especially when she is focusing on her family.

Writing on her official Instagram page, Caroline revealed that she had been celebrating a family wedding over the weekend. She wrote, “My nephew got married over the weekend. Good times and happy hearts in abundance.”

However, it was the images that caught the attention of many of her followers. Many people quickly noticed that Chelsea Manzo, née DeMonaco, who is married to Caroline’s son Albie Manzo appears to be pregnant.

It turns out, though, that this is not newly revealed information and that both Albie and Chelsea have previously spoken about the pregnancy within the last few months. The news was seemingly missed by many of Caroline’s fans, with her son and daughter-in-law having a smaller social media following than her.

This will be Caroline’s third grandchild. She welcomed her first grandchild, Marchesa Anna Scalia in 2017. She is the daughter of Lauren Manzo and her former husband Vito Scalia. Albie and Chelsea had their son Albert in September 2024.

Albie and Chelsea Manzo Reveal Baby Gender and Name

While Caroline’s post may be the first time that many people are hearing about the pregnancy, it is not the first time that Albie and his wife Chelsea have discussed the fact they are expecting a child.

In fact, Chelsea posted to Instagram in February to share an image of her son Albert announcing that she was pregnant alongside another image of the family celebrating the news. At the time, she wrote, “Raise your hand if you’re getting a BABY BROTHER !! Little Man 2.0 joining us this summer!”

More recently, she posted a video to TikTok showing Albert listening to and feeling the baby kick on her stomach.

On his podcast “Dead Albie,” Albie has also confirmed that their son will be called Theodore, with likely nicknames of Theo or Teddy. He also joked about the fact that Chelsea is seemingly naming the children after the Chipmunks from “Alvin and the Chipmunks/”