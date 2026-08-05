What Happened to the Stars of ‘Diagnosis Murder’? See the Cast Then & Now

It’s been around 25 years since the series ended, but if you were a fan of “Diagnosis Murder,” there is a good chance you still remember Dr. Mark Sloan and his team at Community General Hospital. The hit ‘90s TV series combined medical drama with mystery. And the lead character often found himself involved in the murder cases his son, Steve Sloan, was investigating.

The character of Dr. Mark Sloan (Dick Van Dyke) was first introduced during Season 4 of “Jake and the Fatman” in 1991. That appearance led to three TV movies between 1992 and 1993: “Diagnosis of Murder,” “The House on Sycamore Street,” and “A Twist of the Knife.”

Then, “Diagnosis Murder” premiered as a series in 1993. And went on to run for eight seasons with 178 episodes through 2001. The cast later reunited for two more TV movies in 2002: “A Town Without Pity” and “Without Warning.”

So, what have the stars been up to since leaving Community General Hospital? Let’s take a look at the “Diagnosis Murder” cast then and now.

Dick Van Dyke

Getty Dick Van Dyke at the 3rd annual Kennedy Center’s “Celebration of American Humor” honoring Carl Reiner in 2000 Getty Dick Van Dyke at the 51st annual Daytime Emmys Awards in 2024

As noted above, Dick Van Dyke portrayed Dr. Mark Sloan, a former Army doctor and the Chief of Internal Medicine at Community General Hospital. He also served as a medical consultant to the LAPD. A placement, which more often than not, got him involved in the cases his son was working.

Van Dyke obviously had a long career before “Diagnosis Murder,” but he continued adding memorable roles after the series ended. He appeared in projects including “The Gin Game,” the “Murder 101” film series, “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb,” and “Mary Poppins Returns.” He also appeared as Gnome on “The Masked Singer.”

And honestly, it is hard to talk about where Van Dyke is now without mentioning the huge milestone he reached. The beloved actor celebrated his 100th birthday on December 13, 2025. He marked the occasion surrounded by family and friends and also celebrated with the documentary “Dick Van Dyke: 100th Celebration.”

Barry Van Dyke

Dick Van Dyke’s real-life son, Barry Van Dyke, now 75, played Mark’s son Steve Sloan, an LAPD detective sergeant who later became a lieutenant. Barry appeared in all 178 episodes of the series alongside his father.

After “Diagnosis Murder,” Barry continued acting and reunited with his dad for the “Murder 101” TV movie series. His later acting credits included the 2019 films “The Untold Story” and “Heavenly Deposit.”

Barry has kept a much quieter presence in Hollywood in recent years. But his connection to “Diagnosis Murder” remains a memorable part of his career. Yep, seeing a real-life father and son play father and son for eight seasons certainly made their scenes together something special.

Victoria Rowell

Getty Victoria Rowell at the premiere of “Pinocchio” in 1996 Getty Victoria Rowell at the Critics Choice Association’s Inaugural Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television in 2024

Victoria Rowell, now 67, played Dr. Amanda Bentley, taking over the role from Cynthia Gibb, who portrayed Amanda in the early TV movies. Amanda started as a pathology resident at Community General Hospital before eventually becoming the assistant county medical examiner.

Rowell was already known for her work on soap opera, “The Young and the Restless,” before “Diagnosis Murder.” And she continued acting after the series ended, including projects such as “The Secret Between Us” and “Forgetting.” She has also worked as a writer, director and producer and has remained involved with causes connected to foster kids.

It seems like Rowell has found plenty of ways to stay busy beyond simply acting, making her post-“Diagnosis Murder” career an interesting one to follow.

Charlie Schlatter

Getty Charlie Schlatter at the premiere of “Resurrection Mary” in 2007 Getty Charlie Schlatter at the Hot Wheels: Let’s Race Press & Influencer Event in 2024

Charlie Schlatter was introduced as resident Dr. Jesse Travis in Season 3. He continued playing the character through the end of the series. Dr. Sloan took Jesse under his wing, and the two developed a close relationship as Jesse became one of the show’s central characters.

After “Diagnosis Murder,” Schlatter continued acting but also became well known for his voice work. His credits include “Kick Buttowski: Suburban Daredevil,” “Ben 10” and “Justice League Action.”

In 2025, Schlatter reflected on his time working with Van Dyke as the actor celebrated his 100th birthday. He revealed, per The New York Post, that Van Dyke played an important role in helping him land his part on “Diagnosis Murder.” And spoke about how much he learned from his longtime co-star. Schlatter also shared that he wishes he had taken more personal photos with Van Dyke during their years working together.

Honestly, hearing Schlatter still speak so warmly about his former co-star decades later is a pretty great reminder of the relationships that can come from working on a long-running series.

Scott Baio

Getty Scott Baio at the 1st Annual AFMA Honors in 2001 View this post on Instagram

Scott Baio, now 65, appeared as Steve’s best friend, Dr. Jack Stewart, during Seasons 1 and 2. Jack eventually left Community General Hospital to start his own family medicine practice in Colorado.

Already well known for his work as Chachi in “Happy Days“ and its spin-off “Joanie Loves Chachi,“ Baio continued acting after “Diagnosis Murder.“ He appeared in “Arrested Development,” “See Dad Run” and the 2021 family film “Courting Mom and Dad.”

More recently, Baio has largely focused on his family and other projects outside of acting. His daughter, Bailey, is playing Division I golf at Providence College, marking a pretty exciting milestone for the family.

Yep, while fans may still immediately think of Baio as Chachi or Dr. Jack Stewart, his life has certainly moved well beyond those classic TV roles.

Michael Tucci

View this post on Instagram Getty Michael Tucci at LA Loves Alex’s Lemonade 2023

Michael Tucci, now 80, played hospital business administrator Norman Briggs during Seasons 1 through 4. Norman was the good, yet sometimes annoying, friend of Dr. Sloan who was often trying to keep everything running at Community General Hospital.

Tucci continued acting after the series, including a role on “The Rich and the Ruthless,” which reunited him with Rowell. And let’s be real, Tucci has another role that fans probably remember just as quickly as Norman Briggs: Sonny in “Grease.” He has also appeared at conventions with his “Grease” co-stars. It seems to have given him another way to stay in touch with longtime fans even decades after both projects.

Delores Hall

Delores Hall played Dr. Sloan’s secretary, Delores Mitchell, during the first two seasons of “Diagnosis Murder.” She appeared in 41 episodes.

Before joining the series, Hall was already an accomplished stage actress and singer, having appeared in multiple Broadway productions like “Godspell” and “Dude.” Her stage work on “Your Arms Too Short to Box with God,” earned her a Tony Award in 1977. She also appeared in films including “Scrooged,” “Lethal Weapon 3” and “Leap of Faith.”

Following her time on “Diagnosis Murder,” Hall stepped away from acting and has largely stayed out of the public eye (i.e. no recent photos). While fans may not hear much about Hall these days, her Broadway career alone left behind quite a legacy. And for those who remember her as Delores on “Diagnosis Murder,” she remains part of what made those early seasons so memorable.

It seems like “Diagnosis Murder” is one of those ’90s shows that continues to bring back plenty of nostalgia. Especially when fans realize just how many familiar faces were part of the cast. From Dick Van Dyke reaching 100 to the other stars continuing their careers in different ways, there is still plenty to look back on all these years later.