Gorgeous Lindsay Lohan Looks Happy & Healthy in Joyful Family Getaway Photos

Actress, singer, and producer Lindsay Lohan looks happy and healthy in recently shared photographs from a joyful family getaway.

Lohan, 40, has seemingly spent some time in an unspecified beach resort with her husband, financier Bader Shammas, 39, and their son, Luai, who celebrated his third birthday just a few days ago.

The former 1990s Disney talent and star of Netflix rom-coms “Falling for Christmas” (2022), “Irish Wish” (2024), and “Our Little Secret” (2024) took to social media to share some joyful pictures from he idyllic family trip.

Lindsay Lohan Gave Fans an Insight Into ‘Life These Days’

Lindsay Lohan shared her recent family experience with her 16.2 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of ten photographs. The images include a couple of selfies, a picture of Lohan on a pier at sunset, one picture with her husband Bader Shammas, a couple of pictures of her son Luai (including one of him enjoying a swim in a pool), and some pictures of Lohan chilling with some other unidentified people with whom she looks very close.

Lohan’s caption on the post reads, “Life these days 😘☀️🌊🌳🍭🧡🌸.”

The star looks incredibly happy and healthy in the pictures. In fact, she looks categorically radiant, which is wonderful to see.

Her fans and followers flocked to the comments section of her post to have their say on it.

Lohan’s Followers Think She’s ‘Radiating Happiness’ in New Photos

Getty Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas.

The comments section of Lindsay Lohan’s new Instagram post is teeming with messages from her fans and followers, many of whom commented on how great she looks.

One of Lohan’s followers commented, “@lindsaylohan you’re radiating happiness 💕.”

Another follower said, “❤️❤️🙌🙌 happy summer times xoxoox 📸📸🌴🌴🙌🏻🙌🏻 looking all wonderful !!! 🥳🥳🥳”

Somebody else wrote, “Honestly I dont think I’ve ever been this happy for anyone. You are sunshine Lindsay, love forever 😍❤️.”

“You’re glowing 🥰🥰🥰💜✨,” noticed another fan.

One Instagram user said, “I love your glow up! Grew up on you Lindsay – you are my personal hero cuz there was some similar times for me as you had your hard times but of course I was not worldwide known! Proud of you so much making me believe that everything is really possible! THANK YOU! 🩷💅🏽”

Finally, another individual commented, “Enjoying and living your best life and having a wonderful time at the beach 🏖️ 😍!! ❤️ You are absolutely radiant and amazing and beautiful 🥰🤍🙏🏽🫶🏼!!!”

Lohan’s Recent Work

Getty Lindsay Lohan.

Lindsay Lohan’s glowing appearance coincides with a recent career resurgence.

The star has, rather undeniably, endured her fair share of troubles. However, she’s come out on the other side and is doing fabulously.

Her recent credits include the 2025 fantasy comedy sequel movie “Freakier Friday” and a voice role as Maggie Simpson in “The Simpsons” episode “Parahormonal Activity” that same year.

Next year, she will star in Hulu’s drama miniseries “Count My Lies” alongside “Big Little Lies” actress Shailene Woodley and “Game of Thrones” actor Kit Harington.

It’s great to see Lindsay Lohan looking so health and happy. Long may it continue.

Lindsay Lohan’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.