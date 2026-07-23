Selena Gomez Radiates Joy in Plunging Floral Dress in Benny Blanco Birthday Post

Selena Gomez looked radiant as she celebrated her 34th birthday with husband Benny Blanco. Her birthday celebration came as fans also marked what would have been Robin Williams’ 75th birthday. As reported by the Daily Mail, the actress and singer posed on a balcony in a plunging floral dress while flashing a relaxed smile. The romantic snap was part of Benny’s heartfelt birthday tribute, which gave fans another glimpse of the couple’s happy newlywed life.

Selena Gomez Stuns in Romantic Birthday Photo

According to the Daily Mail, the birthday photo captured a carefree moment during the couple’s European getaway. Selena Gomez wore a flowing floral dress with a plunging neckline as she gazed across the balcony. Her relaxed expression matched the romantic mood of the occasion.

Benny Blanco paired the glamorous image with a touching message for his wife. Alongside a sweet clip of himself giving her a piggyback ride, he wrote, “my beautiful wife.” He also promised, “I’ll carry u wherever u wanna go forever,” before adding, “happy birthday my love.”

The post arrived just days after Selena Gomez shared her own loved-up photos. Those images showed the couple kissing and smiling together. Another snap featured the actress with her hair in a sleek updo as she cuddled beside Benny.

Selena Gomez Enjoys Sweet Italy Celebration

Benny Blanco also shared a birthday video on Instagram. The clip showed the couple cooking together in Italy. Its simple caption read, “birthday cooking.”

The video opened with Benny saying, “Let’s make an Italian feast for my wife’s birthday.” Selena Gomez joined him as they prepared fresh spaghetti by hand. They also enjoyed cheese, wine, and eggplant parmigiana while laughing throughout the meal.

At one point, Benny praised his wife’s cooking. “My baby makes the best eggplant parmigiana,” he said. After taking a bite, he added, “That’s the best thing I’ve tasted in Italy so far, and you made it.”

Selena Gomez quickly shared the credit. Smiling at her husband, she replied, “No, we made it.”

The video ended on a quiet note. Selena Gomez had fallen asleep after the celebration. Benny filmed the peaceful moment before saying, “Happy birthday baby. I love you.”

Benny Made the Journey for His Wife

As reported by the Daily Mail, the couple had spent much of the spring and summer apart while Selena Gomez filmed the latest season of “Only Murders in the Building” overseas.

Despite his fear of flying, Benny made sure he reached her before her birthday. The producer previously revealed on TikTok that he was crossing the Atlantic by ship instead of taking a flight.

He joked that he was traveling “in the titanic” to see his wife because he was scared of flying. He also summed up the effort with the caption, “the things we do for love.”

The Daily Mail also noted that Benny recently reflected on the early days of their romance. He recalled Selena Gomez asking whether he was certain about making their relationship public. She told him, “Are you sure you want to do this?” and added, “I understand if you want us to just be friends.”

Benny decided to embrace the relationship despite the attention that would follow. The couple first confirmed their relationship in December 2023. They became engaged the following year before marrying in Santa Barbara in September 2025. Their latest birthday posts offered another affectionate glimpse into married life, with Selena Gomez looking relaxed, happy, and clearly enjoying the celebration beside Benny Blanco. Elsewhere, Gisele Bündchen has been capturing attention with rare family moments from her own summer travels.