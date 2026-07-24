Julia Roberts Looks Effortlessly Chic on Errand Run in NYC

Julia Roberts stepped out looking effortlessly chic during a recent day out in New York City.

In photos shared by Deuxmoi, Roberts, 58, embraced a relaxed style in an oversized button-down shirt tucked into straight-leg jeans cuffed several inches above the ankles.

She accessorized the laid-back ensemble with a studded leather belt, brown flat slip-on sandals, oversized sunglasses, over-ear headphones, and a vintage Louis Vuitton bucket bag.

Julia Roberts Celebrated a Special Milestone This Month

Roberts’ latest outing comes weeks after she celebrated 24 years of marriage with husband Danny Moder.

On July 4, the “Pretty Woman” star marked their wedding anniversary by sharing a sweet photo of herself and her husband enjoying the outdoors.

“TWENTY FOUR,” Roberts captioned the Instagram post. “MORE MORE MORE.”

Roberts and Moder, 57, first met in 2000 on the set of “The Mexican.” Roberts starred opposite Brad Pitt as his love interest, Samantha, while Moder worked as a cameraman on the film.

They began dating in 2002 and secretly tied the knot later that year in Taos, New Mexico.

“Getting married to Danny. That was the first, like, my life will never be the same in the most incredible, indescribable way,” Roberts said on Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Goop” podcast in 2018. “The best decision I ever made in my entire life was to hitch my wagon to Danny Moder.”

Roberts and Moder share three kids, twins Hazel and Pinnaeus, 21, and son Henry, 19.

In October 2022, Roberts said her family was “another dream come true,” expressing gratitude for the life she had built with Moder and their children.

“The life that I’ve built with my husband,” the actress told CBS News Sunday Morning. “The life that we’ve built with our children. And that’s the best stuff, to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them.”

Wonder Project Strikes Deal for Julia Roberts-Narrated Series

Meanwhile, “Leonard and Hungry Paul,” the critically acclaimed Northern Irish series narrated by Roberts, has been picked up by Wonder Project.

According to Variety, Wonder Project has secured the exclusive U.S. streaming rights to the six-part series from Avalon, with the title set to debut as a Wonder Project Original.

Based on the novel of the same name, the series follows two board game-loving friends in their 30s as they navigate a quiet suburban life, finding comfort in their familiar routines. When unexpected events disrupt their world, the pair is pushed to embrace new experiences and unexpected possibilities.

Tristan Orpen Lynch, executive producer for Irish production company Subotica, praised Roberts and her contribution to the series.

“It is truly wonderful to have the amazingly talented Julia Roberts join the production, we had heard she was a big fan of Rónán’s beautiful book and she brings a real warmth and genuine compassionate understanding to this important role which guides us through the unique world and special characters,” Lynch told BBC in August 2025.

Eddie Doyle, senior head of content commissioning at BBC Northern Ireland, echoed that enthusiasm, saying Roberts’ involvement further underscores the project’s appeal.

“To have Julia Roberts lend her extraordinary voice and storytelling talent to this series is another ringing endorsement for how special this project is,” Doyle said. “Her narration will add to the magic of this story and we are excited to bring it to audiences very soon.”