Kylie Lim Flaunts Snakeskin Bikini and $1.2M Ring on James Packer’s Superyacht

Kylie Lim turned heads during a glamorous Mediterranean getaway with James Packer after stepping out in a striking designer snakeskin bikini. The couple were spotted relaxing aboard the billionaire’s $200 million superyacht while enjoying a European summer in Sardinia, Italy. The pair’s sun-soaked holiday comes as other stars, including Gisele Bündchen, have also offered fans rare looks at their private vacation moments. According to the Daily Mail, the yacht outing provided a glimpse into their luxurious lifestyle following their engagement earlier this year.

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James Packer Enjoys a Luxury Escape in Sardinia

As reported by the Daily Mail, the couple spent time entertaining a close-knit group of friends on board the impressive vessel. While Lim soaked up the sunshine on deck, James Packer kept things casual in an oversized navy blue T-shirt and matching trousers.

The publication noted that James Packer even appeared to mix business with pleasure. A giant television on the yacht displayed CNBC’s live financial coverage as he chatted with friends, suggesting the billionaire was still keeping an eye on the markets during his holiday.

Lim embraced effortless holiday style. She paired her snakeskin bikini with a collection of sparkling jewelry. The standout piece was her giant engagement ring, which is reportedly worth around $1.2 million. She also wore a diamond cross along with gold and diamond bracelets.

According to the Daily Mail, Lim completed the relaxed look by going makeup-free and showing off a fresh French manicure.

James Packer’s Superyacht Has a Special Meaning

The luxurious yacht, named IJE, holds personal significance for James Packer. Its name comes from the initials of his three children with former wife Erica Packer: Indigo, Jackson and Emmanuelle.

According to the Daily Mail, the vessel has become something of a floating retreat for James Packer in recent years. It has hosted several Mediterranean holidays and offers the billionaire a private place to unwind away from the spotlight.

This latest trip also highlighted the couple’s close circle of friends. Among those reportedly joining them was Paige Larkin, who is a longtime friend of Yolanda Hadid.

The Daily Mail also revisited Lim’s wider international social circle. Previous yacht holidays have included Francesca Versace, niece of legendary designer Gianni Versace, as well as Turkish businesswoman Berna Uyanoglu Meehan. The group has also been photographed together at exclusive beach clubs during past Mediterranean vacations.

Engagement Marks a New Chapter

The luxury holiday comes just months after James Packer confirmed he and Lim were engaged. Reports first surfaced after she was seen wearing a large diamond ring while in Aspen, Colorado.

The Daily Mail reported that Lim shared the happy news when speaking to news.com.au earlier this year. She said, “We are very happy to be engaged” and “looking forward to the future.”

The engagement marks another milestone for the couple, who previously dated for almost three years before rekindling their romance last year. Since getting back together, they have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye.

In an earlier interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, James Packer praised his fiancée’s influence on his life. “Kylie has been a wonderful influence on my life,” he said. He added, “I love her very much.”

For now, the pair appear to be making the most of their European summer. According to the Daily Mail, no wedding date has been announced, but the couple looked relaxed as they enjoyed another sun-soaked escape together aboard the stunning superyacht. Other celebrities, including Elsa Pataky, have also recently embraced adventurous holiday moments while celebrating special occasions.