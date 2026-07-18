Elsa Pataky, 50, Rocks Green Thong Bikini in Chris Hemsworth Waterfall Photos

Elsa Pataky has turned 50, and she celebrated her birthday with a daring outdoor adventure. Chris Hemsworth shared a series of Instagram photos and videos from the celebration. The posts showed her jumping from rocks, climbing cliffs and enjoying a waterfall while wearing a bright green thong bikini.

Elsa Pataky Takes Birthday Celebration Outdoors

Chris Hemsworth shared the birthday tribute with his millions of followers. He posted a collection of videos and photos from the couple’s adventures.

“Happy birthday to the forever adventurous, fun loving, good times a rollin, gorgeous @elsapataky,” Hemsworth wrote.

The first clip showed Elsa Pataky standing on a rocky ledge before making a huge jump into the water below. After the splash, the camera turned to Chris Hemsworth, who could be seen smiling and laughing at the moment.

The next video showed Elsa Pataky climbing a rock face during the outdoor adventure. Another clip featured Elsa dressed up with friends, followed by a photo of the couple together.

The final video captured the couple standing beneath a waterfall. Elsa, wearing the same green thong bikini, playfully pushed Hemsworth into the water before diving in after him.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth’s Birthday Celebration

The birthday post gave fans a glimpse of Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth’s relationship. The videos captured the couple enjoying the adventure together, from the waterfall jump to their moments in the water.

As reported by Hello!, the couple first began dating in 2010. They were introduced through their representatives. They married later that year.

The pair now share three children. Their family includes 14-year-old daughter India Rose and 12-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha.

The couple moved from Los Angeles to Byron Bay in 2015. According to Hello!, they wanted a quieter lifestyle away from Hollywood. They also wanted their children to enjoy the natural surroundings of northern New South Wales.

The waterfall birthday celebration reflected that lifestyle. It focused on adventure, nature and family time. The couple has often shared their love of the outdoors with fans.

A Career Beyond Hollywood

Hello! noted that Elsa Pataky began her acting career in Spain before becoming known internationally. She gained attention with roles in projects including “Snakes on a Plane.”

The actress later became recognized worldwide for playing Elena Neves in the “Fast & Furious” franchise. She first appeared in “Fast Five” in 2011. She returned for several more films in the series.

The actress also took on the lead role of Captain JJ Collins in the 2022 Netflix action film “Interceptor.” Hemsworth served as an executive producer on the project.

Her recent credits include appearances in “Poker Face,” “Carmen” and “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.”

Beyond acting, Elsa Pataky has explored new creative projects. According to Hello!, she recently worked with Byron Bay fashion label Spell on her first design collaboration.

She announced the collection on Instagram, writing, “Twelve years ago, I discovered Spell.” She also said, “It’s been amazing and I hope you love every piece as much as we loved bringing it to life.”

Elsa Pataky Continues Her Love of Adventure

The birthday celebration followed another outdoor journey shared by the actress. Elsa Pataky recently posted a video from a horseback riding holiday in Kenya.

Her Instagram post featured horses, wildlife and wide landscapes. She wrote that Kenya would “always feel like home.” She also thanked Globetrotting for creating “memories we’ll never forget.”

As she enters a new decade, the actress continues to embrace an active lifestyle. Her latest birthday tribute showed that she remains just as adventurous as Hemsworth described in his message.