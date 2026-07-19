Gisele Bündchen, 45, Stuns in Tiny White Bikini on Tahiti Family Getaway

Gisele Bündchen is giving fans a glimpse of her idyllic family vacation. According to Hello!, the 45-year-old supermodel shared a series of Instagram photos from Tahiti. The collection included stunning beach scenes, sweet family moments and a striking look in a tiny white bikini.

Gisele Bündchen Shines During Dreamy Tahiti Escape

According to Hello!, the Brazilian model wore a simple white two-piece while enjoying the crystal-clear water. She paired the swimsuit with a wide-brimmed woven sunhat and chunky bangles. Her long blonde hair flowed loosely down her back, adding to the relaxed beach look.

One touching image showed Gisele Bündchen holding hands with her one-year-old son as they walked through the shallow water. The peaceful setting highlighted the family’s tropical escape.

The Instagram carousel also featured a heartfelt caption. Gisele Bündchen described the destination as, “What a special place!” She added the Portuguese phrase, “Que lugar especial!” The short message reflected her appreciation for the island and its natural beauty.

As reported in Hello!, the photos quickly drew attention for both the breathtaking scenery and the family moments they captured.

Gisele Bündchen Shares Rare Family Moments

The holiday album was about more than beach fashion. According to Hello!, it also offered a rare look at family life with husband Joaquim Valente and their young son.

One series of photos showed the family taking part in a traditional Tahitian celebration. Gisele Bündchen wore a semi-sheer dusty rose dress over her swimwear. She completed the look with a colorful flower crown and a white floral lei.

Joaquim coordinated with a pale linen suit, sandals, and his own vibrant floral headpiece. The relaxed outfits matched the joyful atmosphere of the event.

The vacation included plenty of memorable experiences. Gisele Bündchen and her family enjoyed boat trips around the island. They also explored by bicycle, admired the night sky, and encountered local marine life.

The post featured her older children as well. Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13, both appeared in several photos. Their inclusion made the collection feel like a complete family album rather than a simple vacation update.

A New Chapter for the Family

The Tahiti getaway comes during an exciting period in the family’s life. According to Hello!, the supermodel welcomed her youngest son with Joaquim in early 2025.

The couple have chosen to keep their son’s first name private. However, reports have suggested that his middle name is River. The reported choice follows the family’s tradition of nature-inspired names.

As reported in Hello!, the vacation also comes months after Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim reportedly married in an intimate ceremony in Florida in December 2025.

Their relationship began after Bündchen started training at the Miami jiu-jitsu academy operated by Joaquim and his brothers. Over time, their friendship developed into a romance.

The latest Instagram post reflects that new chapter. Gisele Bündchen shared not only beautiful vacation scenery but also meaningful moments with the people closest to her. The combination of tropical landscapes, family adventures, and heartfelt memories offered fans a rare look inside her private life.