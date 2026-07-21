Kit Harington Returns As Jon Snow for Unexpected New ‘Game of Thrones’ Project

For years, there have been rumors of a “Game of Thrones” spinoff centered around Jon Snow. Those reports indicated that Kit Harington would be reprising the role he played in all seven seasons of the original series.

That prospective spinoff, however, has had a bumpy ride.

Placed in development, news later emerged that HBO had decided to shelve the project indefinitely — with subsequent reports then indicating that HBO had reversed that decision and was preparing to move forward.

Jon Snow Series in Limbo

At the moment, information about the status of the prospective spinoff has been sketchy at best.

Current intel indicates that the series in limbo while HBO moves ahead with some other potential spinoffs — one of which could potentially include Harington’s return.

While that’s all being sorted out, a new “Game of Thrones” project is already in the pipeline that will ee Harington’s Jon Snow come to life once more — albeit likely not in the manner most fans may be expecting.

‘Game of Thrones: War for Westeros’

Gamers can anticipate to see Harington’s Jon Snow take digital form in “Game of Thrones: War for Westeros,” an upcoming PC game from PlaySide Studios.

The new project is described by the manufacturer as “a multiplayer strategy game,” in which “chaos reigns in ruthless free-for-all battles where trust is fleeting and power is everything. Command in epic real-time strategy battles, forge strategic alliances, or weave deceit against your rivals.”

Players are invited to conquer the Seven Kingdoms as a solo player, “or in treacherous free-for-all multiplayer. Command the Great Houses, rally iconic heroes, and rewrite the fate of the realm. Do you have the strength to seize the Iron Throne?”

Play

A Delayed Release

“Game of Thrones: War for Westeros” was originally slated to be released sometime in 2026, but was subsequently delayed.

According to an official blog post, PlaySide Studios stated that pushing back the release date “gives us the time needed to continue building towards that goal and ensure that the game reaches the high level of quality we are aiming for.”

At the moment, “War for Westeros” is expected to arrive in early 2027.

Arya Stark Spinoff Moving Forward

Meanwhile, HBO is continuing with its plans to expand the “Game of Thrones” universe.

With the third season of prequel “House of the Dragon” underway, and a second season of “Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” in the works, news has recently emerged of another potential entry in the franchise.

Back in March, The Hollywood Reporter noted that plans for the Jon Snow-centric spinoff had shifted. According to sources, the focus has moved to Arya Stark (played by Maisie Williams), who is now a lethal assassin after training with the Faceless Men.

While that series would presumably include Jon Snow in some capacity, one not-so-small problem emerged when Harington vehemently insisted he had no intention of ever returning to the Seven Kingdoms.

“No, God no,” the actor tol Variety in late 2025. “I don’t wanna go anywhere near it. I spent 10 years doing that. Thanks, I’m alright.”