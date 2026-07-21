The Ultimate Then & Now: Beyoncé and Shakira Spark Nostalgia with Epic FIFA Reunion Decades After ‘Beautiful Liar’

Twenty years after shattering global charts, pop royalty Beyoncé and Shakira staged an epic, internet-breaking reunion at MetLife Stadium. The unexpected link-up during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final set social media ablaze with pure nostalgia for millions of fans worldwide. It transformed a historic sporting event into a beautiful celebration of two decades of unparalleled music excellence.

An Iconic Reunion Sparks Global Nostalgia

Feeds everywhere were instantly flooded when Shakira shared an Instagram photo embracing Queen Bey backstage. The Colombian superstar captioned the viral post with pure gratitude for the love she received. Shakira wrote,

“What a day yesterday! Running into so many people I appreciate and respect, and receiving so much love from all of you!! Also, ¡que viva Colombia en este día y siempre!”

This warm moment immediately triggered an intense wave of mid-2000s nostalgia across social platforms. Fans fondly recalled their iconic 2007 “Beautiful Liar” era when the duo dominated global pop culture. Seeing them side-by-side again served as a beautiful, full-circle reminder of their shared musical legacy.

She also shared elite backstage snapshots alongside other mega-celebrities like Jay-Z, Tom Cruise, Kevin Hart, MrBeast, Anya Taylor-Joy, and members of BTS.

Two Decades of Unstoppable Career Evolution

What makes this moment spectacular is where both women stand in their legendary careers today. Neither artist rests on past laurels; instead, they currently operate at the absolute peak of their global influence.

Shakira just electrified the world by headlining the tournament’s first-ever final halftime show. Like FIFA royalty, she commanded the stage during an all-star, 11-minute musical extravaganza featuring Madonna, BTS, and Justin Bieber.

Shaking up the stadium in a custom Roberto Cavalli sunset-palette outfit, she delivered a massive stadium eruption alongside Afrobeats giant Burna Boy. The duo performed their chart-topping global anthem “Dai Dai” while backed by Uganda’s viral dance group, the Ghetto Kids.

Going completely barefoot on stage, her kinetic hip-shaking and seamless cross-cultural choreography completely stole the entire tournament night.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé watched the historic match as an elite VIP guest. The 35-time Grammy winner recently joined Forbes’ billionaire list following her massive, record-breaking global stadium tours. She continues to build her business empire through her in-house production company, Parkwood Entertainment, while quietly preparing her next massive musical era.

Both have evolved from simple pop hitmakers into multi-billion-dollar cultural institutions and global philanthropists.

Why This Super-Power Link-Up Matters

Getty Shakira performs “Hips Don’t Lie” onstage at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards.

This historic reunion is far more significant than a standard celebrity sighting. In an industry that pits successful women against each other, Beyoncé and Shakira choose mutual respect.

Their 2007 duet broke barriers by blending American R&B with Middle Eastern and Latin pop elements. Originally, the legendary song made history by jumping from number 94 to number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in just one week. It sold over 150,000 digital copies in seven days and topped charts across nine European nations.

Getty Beyonce Knowles performs live in 2007.

That track laid the foundational blueprint for cross-cultural global collaborations dominating streaming today. Seeing them reunite at the world’s biggest sporting event celebrates the enduring longevity of legendary female excellence.