Fans Go Wild After Shakira & Beyoncé Reunite in Viral New Pic

Superstars and collaborators Shakira and Beyoncé were reunited at the World Cup final over the weekend and fans are elated.

Shakira, who was previously a coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” is no stranger to the World Cup, having released several official anthems. This year, she teamed up with Nigerian rapper Burna Boy to release the 2026 World Cup single “Dai Dai,” which is currently taking over the charts globally.

At the closing ceremony on July 19, Shakira performed during the FIFA World Cup Final 2026™ Topps Halftime Show. Other performers included Madonna, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, and BTS.

During her day, Shakira ran into many household names around the world and documented it with fans.

Shakira and Beyoncé Reunite in Iconic New Pic

In an Instagram post shared yesterday, on July 20, Shakira made sure her wholesome snapshot with Beyoncé was first in the carousel.

The pair were all hugs and smiles while both donned black sunglasses. The ageless beauties both sported their long locks down and showed off their genuine friendship.

Shakira wore a two-piece from Marine Serre, which consisted of a cream strapless top with black leggings featuring their famous moon logo. The “Underneath Your Clothes” accessorized with matching long gloves and completed her ensemble with black heels.

Beyoncé, on the other hand, wore a sheer white lace ensemble with a cream coat and white belt. She accessorized with a mini white bag and also wore white heels.

Back in 2007, Beyoncé and Shakira first sent fans wild after they collaborated on the Latin pop/R&B crossover hit “Beautiful Liar.” The song topped the charts in 32 countries and received a GRAMMY nomination for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals.

In other slides, Shakira was captured alongside many other famous faces, including BTS, Tom Cruise, Kevin Hart, and David Beckham.

In the very last pic, Shakira posed alongside Beyoncé again, this time with her rapper husband Jay-Z.

“What a day yesterday! Running into so many people I appreciate and respect, and receiving so much love from all of you!!” she wrote in her caption.

Shakira and Beyoncé Go Viral

Sharing the photos with her 101 million followers, Shakira’s post has not gone unnoticed in the slightest. In fact, it has gone viral, racking up more than 3 million likes and over 25,000 comments in just 11 hours.

“Shakira and Beyoncé is the duo we need,” one user wrote.

“Icons,” another person shared.

“You and Bey look so cute,” a third remarked.

“MY LOVELY QUEENS,” a fourth said.

“Royalty,” a fifth fan shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

Shakira Praises Beyonce’s Work Ethic

In 2024, Shakira sat down with Nile Rodgers on his “Deep Hidden Meaning Radio” show on Apple Music 1 and reflected on working with Beyoncé.

“Just participating with her, watching her work I realized wow, there are people who work as hard as I do. She’s a hard worker. She’s a bee. A busy bee. She’s Queen Bey,” she said, per VIBE.

“She’s also very detail-oriented, really involved, and curious. She wanted to learn… I remember she wanted to learn some of my moves. She’s like, ‘Teach me how you do that.’ You can tell that she’s a person that is constantly growing because she observes and she learns. And, having that intellectual curiosity, I think is what makes you evolve as an artist.”