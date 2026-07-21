Harry Styles Forced To Cancel Concert

Harry Styles is currently embarking on the ‘Together, Together” tour in support of his latest album, “Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally.” However, the pop singer recently announced a cancellation due to what has been referred to as a tour injury.

According to Variety, Styles’ concert in Brazil, scheduled for today, July 21, has been canceled. This is the result of a “tour injury.” A representative for the singer released a statement. They said, “We deeply regret to share that the Harry Styles show on Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at MorumBIS has been cancelled due to tour illness. Your order will be refunded at point of purchase, per the details outlined below.”

Regarding the immediate future of the tour, the statement confirmed that the rest of the dates remain in place.

They said, “Friday, July 24, 2026 will play as scheduled. If you would like to attend Friday’s show, you may use your July 21 ticket number to purchase tickets at an exclusive discount starting today, Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 12 pm through Friday, July 24 at 12 pm BRT at THIS LINK while supplies last. You will still receive your full refund for the Tuesday, July 21, 2026 show.

We have worked with the venue to open up as many tickets as possible for Friday’s show, but please note that inventory is extremely limited.”

Harry Styles’ Tour Started in May

Getty Harry Styles attended the event.

The “Together, Together” tour kicked off on May 16 with a stop in Amsterdam after the singer announced it in January. It’s worth noting that this isn’t a traditional tour. Instead, Styles is only visiting seven cities, but planned to play 50 shows.

Initially, Styles faced a bit of criticism from fans who were upset that they’d either have to travel farther for the concert than usual or simply miss his show. However, he explained his reasoning behind the residency-style tour in a March 2026 interview with “The Zane Lowe Show.”

He said, “I think it makes the show better. I think you can build something that doesn’t have to travel every night.” The singer also said this format allows the artist to live a healthier lifestyle on the road, which ultimately leads to better performances.

According to him, “I think there’s something in this that allows me to, like, stay in my life while I’m doing it. And therefore I think [it] allows me to take care of myself better, which I think makes me better at doing the thing.”

Still, Styles isn’t ruling out touring in the traditional way in the future. He said, “It’s not like I’m saying I’ll never travel again, but I want to see what it looks like if you do it a different way. And people in my band have families now and kids … It’s really important to me that they’re on the road, that I would love to have them. I don’t want to make it near impossible for them to be able to come do that with me.”

He Released ‘Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally’ In March

Styles released his fourth studio album, “Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally,” in March 2026. This was his first album since 2022’s “Harry’s House,” which took home the Grammy for Album of the Year. The album was preceded by the lead single, “Aperture.”

According to Billboard, the new body of work debuted at No. 1 on the Top 100, selling an impressive 430,000 album-equivalent units.