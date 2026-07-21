Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova’s Kids Celebrate Spain’s World Cup Win in Adorable New Photo

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova’s children are showing off their Spanish pride. In an adorable new family photo, the couple’s three oldest kids wore matching soccer jerseys while celebrating Spain’s World Cup victory with big smiles. Fans were ecstatic to get another sweet glimpse into the famously private family’s life together.

Matching Jerseys for the Win

On Monday, July 20, the model and mom of four, 45, shared the photo on her Instagram. The photo was of the family’s three older children: twins Lucy and Nicholas, 8, and daughter Mary, 6.

The siblings had their arms linked together and huge smiles on their faces as they all wore matching Spain soccer jerseys. They were celebrating after Spain won the World Cup on Sunday.

Kournikova simply captioned the photo with “❤️❤️❤️.”

Fans React to Sweet Photo

After Kournikova shared the sweet photo to her social media pages, their fans were quick to jump in the comments and share their love for the happy family.

One fan wrote, “They are just precious 😍. I’m sure @enriqueiglesias was just over the moon when Spain won,” while another added, “Congratulations 🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸. They are so grown up ❤️❤️❤️ and beautiful! Love from Argentina 🇦🇷.”

The love continued, as this person wrote, “Spain forever🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” and this fan added, “I can hear Nico yelling Gooooaaaallll 😀😀❤️❤️💛💛🇪🇸🇪🇸,” and a third person wrote, “Omg @annakournikova the kids are getting sooo big! ❤️”

The celebrating continued, as this fan wrote, “OMG😀😀💖💖!! They are getting so big😀😀💖💖!! I am so happy Spain won the game last night😀😀💖💖⚽️⚽️🏟️🏟️🇪🇸🇪🇸!!! Love you and your kids so much @annakournikova and @enriqueiglesias😀😀💖💖💗💗,” and another added, “Beautiful little champions! ❤️🇪🇸⚽,” and one final fan wrote, “Beautiful babies. God bless them❤️.”

Fourth Child Not Celebrating Yet

Besides Lucy, Nicholas, and Mary, Kournikova and Iglesias are also parents to son Romeo, whom they welcomed in December.

Back in March, Iglesias shared an Instagram post giving fans a rare glimpse into his life as a dad. The singer posted the adorable video, which he captioned, “Directed by Lucy and Mary 😍 😍 😍.”

In it, Iglesias can be seen helping Romeo stand up. Per the caption, the video was clearly shot by his older daughters.

As Iglesias picked up his little boy, you can hear one of his daughters excitedly saying in the background, “He’s walking!”

Kournikova continued the heart emojis, as she jumped into the comments and wrote, “❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

While Romeo was “standing” in the video, it’s clear he’s still a little too young to be celebrating Spain’s World Cup win like his siblings.

‘Floating on Air’

After the arrival of Romeo, a source told PEOPLE that the parents have been “floating on air” since the arrival of their little one.

The insider said, “Anna and Enrique are so excited about welcoming a fourth child to their family. They are floating on air.”

The December birth made it “even more special,” with the insider adding, “Anna and Enrique love family life and will spend the holidays with their family, which varies in size depending on who is around. It will be busy and chaotic as always, only a bit more so, but all with joy and love.”